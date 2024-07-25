• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross.

When a manufacturer designs a vehicle, it can have different objectives. It could be to please the sport-driving enthusiast with a crazy car, or to meet the needs of someone with a 10,000-lb trailer to tow. At Toyota, the GR Corolla and the Tundra pickup come to mind.

But in the majority of cases, especially for Toyota, the idea is to meet multiple needs, in order to reach the widest possible clientele. Toyota has mastered the art of producing models that appeal to the masses.

The Corolla Cross SUV is the very definition of a product designed to meet motorists’ principal needs, sell in industrial quantities and make a profit.

2023/2024 Toyota Corolla Cross, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross: What's new?

The Corolla Cross having launched in 2023, it returns in the same form in 2024. There is one notable change with the LE version, which now rides on 18-inch alloy wheels, up from the 17-inch wheels previously.

Design of the 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross design - 7.5/10

If the goal is to please as many customers as possible, there's one thing you don't want to do: shock them. The lines of the Corolla Cross constitute an uneventful styling exercise. There are nods to current trends, with plastic accents on the lower body and around the fenders, as well as a few two-tone approaches across the range. Toyota offers some interesting colours, it must be said – but still, grey, black and white are the dominant hues in the catalog.

The Corolla Cross sits in the sub-compact SUV category, but in the sub-group of vehicles a little larger than the average. Call it a subcompact-plus SUV.

2023/2024 Toyota Corolla Cross, interior | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2023/2024 Toyota Corolla Cross, second row of seats | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The interior

Here too, the formula is straightforward. The essence of the Corolla has been adapted to the SUV format. The bottom of the centre console is different than in the car,, but for the rest, if you were blindfolded and dropped inside either model, you'd have a hard time identifying it. Even the air vents are the same.

Of course, the big difference lies behind the first row. The Corolla Cross offers a higher seat height and extra headroom. As a bonus, visibility is better. As for practicality, it's clear that the Corolla Cross offers more possibilities than the Corolla hatchback, let alone the sedan.

The quality is there in terms of materials, and the quality of assembly is decent, but no more.

2023/2024 Toyota Corolla Cross, dashboar, multimedia screen | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2023/2024 Toyota Corolla Cross, data screen | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Technology in the 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross - 7.5/10

There's nothing groundbreaking in terms of technology on board a Corolla Cross, but the essentials are there. Right from the start, the multimedia system offers Service Connect and Safety Connect, and as you move up the range, you can access Remote Connect functions.

All versions feature an 8.0-inch screen for the multimedia system, while a 4.2-inch data display sits in front of the driver. That screen grows to 7.0 inches in the more lavishly equipped XLE model.

The LE Premium version we tested is richly equipped, with heated steering wheel and seats, automatic climate control, integrated turn-signal mirrors, sunroof, roof rails, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alerts and wireless charging for cellular devices.

2023/2024 Toyota Corolla Cross, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross - 9.0/10

One of the keys to designing an efficient, reliable and affordable vehicles is the chosen powertrain(s). With the gas-engine-only Corolla Cross, Toyota kept things simple and practical, making the most of the Corolla's 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, which delivers 169 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque.

It doesn't make a sporty beast of the model, to be sure, but it gets the job done. And when it comes to reliability, this block is a benchmark. Just don't be afraid to mash the throttle when you want to get something done, say when you have to merge into fast-moving traffic. As for overtaking, a word of advice: enjoy the scenery.

A continuously variable transmission (CVT) takes care of the link with all four wheels.

2023/2024 Toyota Corolla Cross, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross - 8.0/10

If you're passionate about driving, you won't find anything to suit your taste here. The Corolla Cross nonetheless offers predictable, sound road-handling. It's just no good at eliciting any kind of emotional response.

On the other hand, comfort levels are decent, as is soundproofing, except when the CVT is engaged. Once again, nothing dazzling, nothing disappointing.

All in all, the Corolla Cross delivers the kind of performance you'd expect from this type of model. There's no false advertising here.

Fuel consumption

Here, we have some interesting figures to share. The claimed fuel consumption figures for a four-wheel-drive version are 8.1L/100 km for city driving, 7.4L/100 km for highway driving. The combined figure is 7.8L/100 km.

As you know, fuel consumption varies according to speed. Fluctuations are sometimes small, sometimes large. In the case of this Corolla Cross, your driving style will greatly influence your averages.

If you drive slowly, and on roads where the speed limit is less than 100 km/h, it's easy to maintain a rating below 7.0L/100 km. Regularly driving at 115 km/h, the highway average rises to around 8.0L/100 km. And at 130 km/h, a speed that can be maintained on certain stretches of highway in Ontario, you're approaching 9.0L/100 km.

Average during my 500 km test drive: 7.6L/100 km.

2023/2024 Toyota Corolla Cross, headlight | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross pricing in Canada

There are eight versions of the Corolla Cross, including two with hybrid powertrains. The LE Premium model we drove is the second-highest of the gasoline-only variants in the lineup. Its price is $32,370, before fees (which bring the cost to $35,425, according to Toyota).

- 2024 Corolla Cross L FWD (MSRP $27,250)

- 2024 Corolla Cross L AWD ($28,650)

- 2024 Corolla Cross LE FWD ($29,290)

- 2024 Corolla Cross LE AWD ($30,690)

- 2024 Corolla Cross LE Premium AWD ($32,370)

- 2024 Corolla Cross XLE AWD ($33,550)

- 2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid SE AWD ($34,190)

- 2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid XSE AWD ($36,950)

Frequently asked questions about the 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

What is the towing capacity of the 2024 Corolla Cross?

The Corolla Cross can pull 1500 lb.

What is the fuel consumption of the hybrid versions of the 2024 Corolla Cross?

With a hybrid variant, we take a step forward in terms of fuel consumption, with a combined 5.6L/100 km. That's roughly two litres less than gasoline versions.

2023/2024 Toyota Corolla Cross, badging | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The final word

The 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is an uneventful, borderline boring model, but it is extremely efficient. We buy it because it meets our needs, not because it makes us feel emotions.

I recommend it to anyone who sees it as the answer to their needs.

Competitors of the 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

- Chevrolet Trax

- Chevrolet Trailblazer

- Honda HR-V

- Hyundai Kona

- Kia Seltos

- Mazda CX-30

- Mitsubishi RVR

- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

- Nissan Kicks

- Subaru Crosstrek

- Volkswagen Taos