The Toyota Corolla gets a few enhancements for 2024 focused on multimedia connectivity and model choice for Canadian consumers. Notably, Toyota has extended its multimedia connectivity system to several Corolla models, including the L, LE and LE with Enhanced Package.

Design-wise, no changes for 2024. Once again, models in the L range feature classic styling, while models in the S range are given a sportier look, with features such as larger wheels and a twin-tip exhaust.

The Corolla's engine range includes two options. Gasoline models are equipped with a 2.0L in-line 4-cylinder engine combined with a Direct Shift CVT transmission and front-wheel drive, offering 169 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque.

Specifications sheet of the 2024 Toyota Corolla XSE

Specifications sheet of the 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid XSE

The 2023/24 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Photo: Toyota

Corolla Hybrid

Corolla hybrid models use a 1.8L in-line 4-cylinder engine, continuously variable CVT transmission, electric motor-generator and a lithium-ion battery. This configuration produces 138 hp and offers excellent fuel efficiency, with a combined city/highway fuel consumption of 4.4L/100 km.

What's more, the Corolla Hybrid is the only car in its class to offer the option of all-wheel drive.

All Corollas are equipped with a full suite of safety features, including Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, 10 airbags and an anti-theft system with engine immobilizer.

Canadians can choose from 10 model and version combinations for their Corolla, with options ranging from base models to top-of-the-line versions.

2023/24 Toyota Corolla XSE white Photo: Toyota

Here are the main models and their features (Please note that estimated vehicle prices may vary depending on options and additional costs):

2024 Toyota Corolla L (MSRP: $23,050) - This base version offers a package of essential features for comfortable driving, including a Toyota multimedia system with 8-inch touchscreen.

2024 Toyota Corolla LE (MSRP: $24,050) - This model adds features such as heated front seats, automatic climate control system and 16-inch steel wheels.

2024 Toyota Corolla LE with Enhanced Package (MSRP: $26,240) - This enhanced version of the LE comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, a Toyota Smart Key system with push-button start, heated leather steering wheel, power sunroof and a wireless charger for compatible phones.

2024 Toyota Corolla SE (MSRP: $25,650) - The Corolla SE is designed for sportier driving, with sporty independent rear suspension and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters.

2024 Toyota Corolla SE with Enhanced Package (MSRP: $28,400) - This enhanced version of the SE includes 18-inch alloy wheels in a dark grey finish, heated steering wheel, power sunroof and a wireless charger for compatible phones.

2024 Toyota Corolla XSE (MSRP: $30,750) - The XSE is the top-of-the-line version, featuring a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, 9-speaker JBL audio system, SofTex-covered seats, 8-way power driver's seat and heated rear seats.

Multimedia screen in the 2023/24 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Photo: Toyota

Corolla hybrid models

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE (MSRP: $26,590) - The Hybrid LE combines exceptional fuel efficiency with features such as a Toyota multimedia system with 8-inch touchscreen, heated front seats and a windshield wiper de-icing system.

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD (MSRP: $28,090) - This version adds Toyota's all-wheel-drive system.

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid SE AWD 2024 (MSRP: $30,250) - The Hybrid SE AWD combines the benefits of all-wheel drive with features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and a sunroof.

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid XSE AWD 2024 (MSRP: $34,650) - The top-of-the-line version of the Corolla Hybrid offers premium comfort and features, including a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, JBL audio system and heated SofTex seats.

The 2024 Toyota Corolla is available now from Toyota dealers in Canada.