2024 Toyota Sequoia: Pricing and details for Canada

The 2024 Toyota Sequoia receives a few changes, including a new Limited Nightshade edition with unique features, and an additional variant of the Platinum version, available with or towing mirrors.
The vehicle also introduces a new colour, Terra, specifically for the TRD Pro version.
The starting price of the Toyota Sequoia 2024 is set at $78,960 in Canada. We're talking about $82,626 including all fees, before taxes.
The powertrain of the 2024 Toyota Sequoia
For 2024, the Sequoia comes with an i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, which combines a twin-turbocharged 3.5L V6 with high-torque electric motors and a 10-speed automatic transmission. The result? A total combined output of 427 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque. The SUV is capable of towing up to 9,000 lb. The Sequoia is built on Toyota's new global architecture (TNGA) F.
Models and pricing for the 2024 Toyota Sequoia
The 2024 Sequoia is offered in six distinct versions.
The 2024 Toyota Sequoia SR5 TRD Off-Road, priced at $82,626 (including all fees before taxes), is an eight-seat vehicle equipped with:
- audio system with 8-inch touchscreen and 8 speakers
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- sunroof, running boards, SofTex upholstery
- dual-beam LED headlights
- LED fog lights
- three-mode drive mode selector
- TRD heated steering wheel, TRD shift knob
- hill descent control, crawl control
- multi-terrain monitor and multi-terrain selection technologies
- lockable rear differential
- TRD off-road shock absorbers
The 2024 Toyota Sequoia Limited Nightshade 2024, priced at $85,456 (including fees before taxes) and all-new this year offers:
- 20-inch TRD Sport alloy wheels
- semi-gloss black grille
- rear fender flares
- black rear bumper and roof rack
- beltline moldings, exterior door handles
- 4x4 emblem
- name emblem
- gloss black rear door sill
- 8-speaker audio system with 14-inch touchscreen
- panoramic sunroof
- driver's seat memory system
- heated and ventilated front seats
- wireless charging pad for smartphones
- 360° monitor.
The 2024 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro 2024, priced at $97,666 (including fees before taxes), enhances the Sequoia's off-road capabilities. This seven-seat version is equipped with:
- TRD Pro triple-beam LED headlights
- TRD Pro 18" black forged BBS wheels
- TRD Pro off-road suspension system with 1.1-inch front suspension lift
- front stabilizer bar
- lockable rear differential
- TRD skid plate, TRD Pro grille with LED light bar TRD Pro-stamped tailgate
- TRD Pro hood badge
- amber side marker lights
- 14-speaker JBL audio system
- TRD Pro heated steering wheel
- various motifs throughout the interior
For 2024, a black interior is available when combined with the new Terra exterior colour.
The 2024 Toyota Sequoia Platinum, $95,336 (including fees before taxes), seats seven and is equipped with:
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- triple-beam LED headlights, 14-speaker JBL audio system
- heated and ventilated leather front and rear seats
- active noise control system
- level-adjustable rear air suspension
- adaptive variable suspension and power running boards
With the towing option, it also comes with extendable power mirrors.
The 2024 Toyota Sequoia Capstoneat $98,616 (including fees before taxes), comes with:
- chrome trim
- 22-inch wheels
- power running boards
- even greater soundproofing
- head-up display
The 2024 Toyota Sequoia is now available on the Canadian market.
