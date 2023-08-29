2024 Toyota Sequoia: Pricing and details for Canada

The 2024 Toyota Sequoia receives a few changes, including a new Limited Nightshade edition with unique features, and an additional variant of the Platinum version, available with or towing mirrors.

The vehicle also introduces a new colour, Terra, specifically for the TRD Pro version.

The starting price of the Toyota Sequoia 2024 is set at $78,960 in Canada. We're talking about $82,626 including all fees, before taxes.

The Toyota Sequoia Limited

The powertrain of the 2024 Toyota Sequoia

For 2024, the Sequoia comes with an i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, which combines a twin-turbocharged 3.5L V6 with high-torque electric motors and a 10-speed automatic transmission. The result? A total combined output of 427 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque. The SUV is capable of towing up to 9,000 lb. The Sequoia is built on Toyota's new global architecture (TNGA) F.

Models and pricing for the 2024 Toyota Sequoia

The 2024 Sequoia is offered in six distinct versions.

The 2024 Toyota Sequoia SR5 TRD Off-Road, priced at $82,626 (including all fees before taxes), is an eight-seat vehicle equipped with:

audio system with 8-inch touchscreen and 8 speakers

18-inch alloy wheels

sunroof, running boards, SofTex upholstery

dual-beam LED headlights

LED fog lights

three-mode drive mode selector

TRD heated steering wheel, TRD shift knob

hill descent control, crawl control

multi-terrain monitor and multi-terrain selection technologies

lockable rear differential

TRD off-road shock absorbers

The 2024 Toyota Sequoia Limited Nightshade 2024, priced at $85,456 (including fees before taxes) and all-new this year offers:

20-inch TRD Sport alloy wheels

semi-gloss black grille

rear fender flares

black rear bumper and roof rack

beltline moldings, exterior door handles

4x4 emblem

name emblem

gloss black rear door sill

8-speaker audio system with 14-inch touchscreen

panoramic sunroof

driver's seat memory system

heated and ventilated front seats

wireless charging pad for smartphones

360° monitor.

Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro

The 2024 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro 2024, priced at $97,666 (including fees before taxes), enhances the Sequoia's off-road capabilities. This seven-seat version is equipped with:

TRD Pro triple-beam LED headlights

TRD Pro 18" black forged BBS wheels

TRD Pro off-road suspension system with 1.1-inch front suspension lift

front stabilizer bar

lockable rear differential

TRD skid plate, TRD Pro grille with LED light bar TRD Pro-stamped tailgate

TRD Pro hood badge

amber side marker lights

14-speaker JBL audio system

TRD Pro heated steering wheel

various motifs throughout the interior

For 2024, a black interior is available when combined with the new Terra exterior colour.

The 2024 Toyota Sequoia Platinum, $95,336 (including fees before taxes), seats seven and is equipped with:

20-inch alloy wheels

triple-beam LED headlights, 14-speaker JBL audio system

heated and ventilated leather front and rear seats

active noise control system

level-adjustable rear air suspension

adaptive variable suspension and power running boards

With the towing option, it also comes with extendable power mirrors.

2024 Toyota Sequoia red

The 2024 Toyota Sequoia Capstoneat $98,616 (including fees before taxes), comes with:

chrome trim

22-inch wheels

power running boards

even greater soundproofing

head-up display

The 2024 Toyota Sequoia is now available on the Canadian market.

Specifications sheet of 2024 Toyota Sequoia TRD Off Road

Specifications sheet of 2024 Toyota Sequoia Limited

Specifications sheet of 2024 Toyota Sequoia Platinum