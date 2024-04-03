• Mercedes-Benz Canada shares pricing and trims details for the new 2024 E-Class.

A new generation of the E-Class sedan is coming to the Mercedes-Benz lineup in 2024. The two versions in the catalogue, the 350 and 450, arrive in Canada this month, and we’ve just learned pricing information and what the variants will offer.

The all-new 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

In terms of design, the E-Class' styling remains classic and faithful to the brand's tradition. It's modern, but with a recognizable signature. The E-Class is still one of Mercedes-Benz's best-selling models worldwide, so it’s no surprise its styling evolves cautiously.





Interior of 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

On board, however, the E-Class has embraced the future, as have all the brand's other products. Screens take pride of place, including the famous Mercedes-Benz Superscreen (an option with a 12.3-inch screen for the front passenger), which transforms the dashboard into an immense glass surface. The MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system is new (third generation) and promises an even more immersive experience.

As for equipment, it's of course generous. A panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and steering wheel, keyless access, MBUX navigation, 64-colour ambient lighting, 14.4-inch multimedia touchscreen, blind spot assistance and Parktronic are all standard.

We're also promised a more open, expansive cabin.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, black | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Under the hood, the 2024 E-Class 350 is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. The 2024 E-Class 450 runs via a 3.0L turbocharged inline 6-cylinder engine, also with a 48-volt system.

When it comes to pricing and features, keep in mind that each version (350 and 450) is offered with the Premium Package, or Pinnacle Package, which enhances the range and quantity of equipment.

Here's what Mercedes-Benz Canada shared about the four models in the catalog.

- E 350 4Matic Premium: $73,900 ($78,735 with fees)

- E 450 4Matic Premium: $83,900 ($88,735 with fees)

These versions benefit from the aforementioned equipment, plus AMG exterior styling, LED headlights and automatic low beams, augmented reality with the navigation system, a 360-degree perimeter camera for parking and wireless charging for cellular devices, among other features.

- E 350 4Matic Pinnacle: $78,400 ($83,235 with fees)

- E 450 4Matic Pinnacle: $88,400 ($93,235 incl. VAT)

Seating of 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

These more upscale variants add a Burmester 4D audio system with surround sound and Dolby Atmos technology, illuminated grille, active ambient lighting, head-up display and MBUX Interior Assist, plus more.

As for the costs added to the base price, which continue to climb and inflate the bill, Mercedes-Benz specifies that $3,995 relates to transport and preparation only, while the a/c tax is $100 and the new dealer fees are $695 (a sum of $35 is also mentioned for tires...).