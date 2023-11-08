A sedan that joined Toyota's lineup in Canada last year, the Toyota Crown returns in 2024 relatively unchanged. The model is once again available in two versions, Limited and Platinum Hybrid.

A sedan this officially is, but there's no denying the Crown's elevated silhouette; we can't blame those who insist it's an SUV. But then, that's just a label after all.

The large wheels add to the car's rugged appearance while preserving its premium look.

2023/24 Toyota Crown, front Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Toyota Crown: What's new

For 2024, the addition of the “Beyond Zero” logo on the body signals its move towards electrified powertrain technology.

Models receive enhanced interior finishes with contrasting white stitching for black interiors and dark gray metallic finishes adorning various interior elements.

For 2024, the Crown Limited introduces standard equipment such as 19-inch alloy wheels, a Toyota intelligent key system on all four doors and rain-activated windscreen wipers.

2023/24 Toyota Crown, three-quarters rear Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrains of the 2024 Toyota Crown

The Crown is powered by two hybrid powertrains. The Limited model features a 2.5L gasoline engine and two electric motors, which together deliver 236 hp, while the Platinum model benefits from a more powerful version with a hybrid system developing 340 hp thanks to a 2.4L turbocharged engine combined with electric motors.

Here's an overview of the versions on offer, with their key equipment and prices:

2023/24 Toyota Crown, red (and black) Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Toyota Crown Limited (MSRP $51,990): The base model offers on-demand all-wheel drive, optimizing driving according to conditions, with an estimated fuel consumption of 5.7L/100 km (combined). Also included:

- Toyota multimedia system with 12.3-inch touch screen

- Wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

- JBL audio system with 11 speakers

- 19-inch alloy wheels

- Intelligent key system on all four doors

- Rain-activated windshield wipers.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 active safety package is present and includes advances such as intuitive parking assistance and a rearview camera.

Available colours for the Limited include Oxygen White, Magnetic Gray Metallic and Supersonic Red, with a variety of interior options.

2024 Toyota Crown Platinum (MSRP $61,690): This version, which offers an estimated fuel consumption of 7.8L/100 km (combined), is equipped with:

- Permanent all-wheel drive

- 6-speed automatic transmission

- Toyota's adaptive variable suspension

- 21-inch alloy wheels

- Advanced parking system

- Panoramic view monitor

The Platinum version adds exclusive two-tone options for a more personalized style.

The 2024 Toyota Crown is on sale now at Toyota dealers across Canada.