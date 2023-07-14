2024 Toyota GR Supra: Pricing and Details for Canada

Toyota Canada has slapped a $58,100 starting price on its sporty GR Supra model for 2024 – which represents a minimal increase of $930 over last year. The automaker has also produced a limited-run 45th Anniversary Edition to mark the roots of the model going back to the Toyota Celica Supra launched in 1979.

The new 2024 Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition Photo: Toyota

2024 Toyota GR Supra : What’s new

With that edition the model range includes four trims in all. There are no design changes to the model for the 2024 model-year. The powertrain choices as well return unchanged from last year.

The GR Supra thus comes with one of two choices under the hood – and two transmissions to pick from. The base 2.0 model is equipped with a 2.0L turbocharged inline-4 engine with an 8-speed auto transmission; output is rated at 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of maximum torque. The 3.0 Premium edition once again features a 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 delivering 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, with either the 8-speed auto transmission or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

2024 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium MT Photo: Toyota

Pricing and details of the 2024 Toyota GR Supra

2024 Toyota GR Supra 2.0 (MSRP: $58,010 CAD) – The model’s 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and 8-speed transmission are supported by paddle shifter, launch control and a manual mode. Among the main standard features are:

An 8.8-inch touchscreen;

Digital gauge cluster;

4-speaker audio system with USB audio input;

18-inch alloy wheels;

Alcantara upholstery;

Full LED headlight package;

Adaptive steering;

Parking sensors.

Interior of the new 2024 Toyota GR Supra Photo: Toyota

2024 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium AT (MSRP: $69,500) – This gets the bigger engine but retains the auto transmission. Upgrades from the base model include:

A head-up display;

Hairpin+ function;

Adaptive suspension system;

Active rear sport differential;

Front strut bracing;

4-piston Brembo brakes with red painted, SUPRA-logo calipers on the front wheels;

12-speaker JBL audio with integrated Sirius XM satellite radio;

Navigation with Supra Connect (including SOS, Emergency Call and Stolen Vehicle Recovery functions);

Wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity;

Wireless charger;

14-way power adjustable seats with leather upholstery and a driver’s seat memory system.

The model rides on 19-inch forged alloy wheels and features a sport exhaust.

2024 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium MT (MSRP: $69,500) – A look at the pricing shows the manual gearbox is no more or less expensive than the auto unit. It has been tuned specifically for the Supra’s inline-6 engine. The gearbox’s shift lever is in a leather boot. This model gets red sports pedals as a discreet distinguishing mark.

2024 Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition, three-quarters rear Photo: Toyota

2024 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 45th Anniversary Special Edition (MSRP: $77,200) – An immediate distinguishing trait of the special edition is the Plasma Orange exterior finish it comes in, which is complemented by black exterior side graphics. The manual-gearbox-equipped limited edition gets other special touches, notably:

A unique black leather interior;

Manually adjustable rear spoiler;

19-inch wheels with exclusive matte-black finish;

Black brake calipers;

Orange strut tower braces;

Orange SUPRA badge;

A serialization plaque.

Toyota has specified that only 45 units of the special edition are being made available for the Canadian market. The 2024 Toyota GR Supra is available at dealers in Canada as of now.