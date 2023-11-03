2024 Toyota Sienna: Details and Pricing for Canada

The 2024 Toyota Sienna is now available in Canada, offering a diverse range of 13 versions. The minivan is available in 7- or 8-seat configurations, with front- or all-wheel drive options. The Sienna's distinguishing feature is its hybrid technology, making it the only hybrid minivan with all-wheel drive on the Canadian market.

All versions of the Sienna are equipped standard with the Toyota Safety Sense safety suite.

Here's an overview of the available versions with their key equipment and prices:

2024 Sienna LE FWD - 8 seats (MSRP $44,150): This version is equipped with:

LED headlights and taillights

17-inch alloy wheels

Power-operated sliding side doors

Audio system with 9-inch touchscreen

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Heated front seats

Power-adjustable driver's seat

Heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel

Three-zone climate control.

2024 Sienna LE AWD - 8-seater (MSRP $45,990): This version adds Toyota's electronically controlled on-demand all-wheel drive to the LE FWD version.

2024 Sienna XLE FWD - 8 seats (MSRP $47,150): Includes Toyota multimedia system with Remote Connect, Safety Connect and Service Connect, an 8-speaker Audio Plus system, power sunroof, power liftgate with foot-activated sensor and long-sliding second-row captain's chairs.

2024 Sienna Limited AWD - 7-seats (MSRP: $62,390): This top-of-the-line version offers long-slide, heated captain's seats in the second row, 12-speaker JBL audio system, feature-rich Toyota multimedia system, 7-inch multifunction display and digital display rearview mirror.

2024 Sienna XSE FWD 2024 - 7-seats (MSRP: $49,690): Features sport suspension, 20-inch alloy wheels, sporty front and rear fascias, premium LED headlights, power sunroof, power liftgate with foot-activated sensor and premium audio system.

2024 Sienna XSE AWD - 7-seater (MSRP: $51,850): This version adds Toyota's electronically controlled on-demand all-wheel drive.

2024 Sienna XSE Technology AWD - 7-seater (MSRP: $57,350): This version includes a 12-speaker JBL audio system, wireless charging for compatible smartphones and LED fog lights.

In addition to these versions, Toyota also offers preconfigured models for mobility conversions, providing solutions for accessible driving.

Prices quoted include various fees, but do not include taxes, licensing, insurance and registration.

The 2024 Toyota Sienna is now available from Toyota dealers in Canada.

