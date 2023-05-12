Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2024 Volvo EX90: Volvo Delays Start of Production

The EX90 will become Volvo's third all-electric model Automotive columnist: , Updated:

  • Volvo has announced that it is delaying the start of production of its EX90 electric SUV.
  • Originally, the first units were to be produced at the end of this year for shipment in early 2024. 
  • The company says it needs more time for software development and testing. 

Currently, Volvo has two all-electric models, the XC40 and the C40. Two other models are in the works - the larger EX90 SUV we saw up close in Toronto earlier this year, and the smaller EX30 that’s about to make its debut. 

Yesterday, however, Volvo had some bad news to share about the EX90. The automaker is postponing the start of production of its model. The reason? The company needs more time for software development and testing. 

The announcement of the postponement caused the company's shares to fall by 5%. 

Grey 2024 Volvo EX90
Grey 2024 Volvo EX90
Photo: D.Rufiange

Assembly of the model will now begin in the first half of 2024, says the statement issued by the company. 

Volvo, majority owned by Chinese giant Geely, wanted to deliver the first units of the EX90 to its dealers in early 2024. Production was supposed to start at the end of this year. So we're talking about a delay of about six months. 

The company didn't mention when the EX90 will arrive at dealerships, but if production is launched before July 2024, we can guess that the model will be in showrooms during the summer or early fall. 

We'll have to see if the company moves the model-year to 2025 rather than 2024.

You May Also Like

2024 Volvo EX90: A First Look at the Brand's Electric Future

2024 Volvo EX90: A First Look at the Brand's Electric Future

Auto123 had a first up-close look at the 2024 Volvo EX90 during a presentation in Toronto this week. Expected in early 2024, the electric SUV also serves as ...

2024 Volvo EX30: Volvo Will Present its New EV on June 7

2024 Volvo EX30: Volvo Will Present its New EV on June 7

Volvo will introduce the newest member of its EV lineup on June 7. The EX30 will join the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge there, with another all-electric mod...

2024 Kia EV9 Teased Again Ahead of Reveal

2024 Kia EV9 Teased Again Ahead of Reveal

Kia has shared a new video teasing its 2024 Kia EV9 midsize SUV ahead of the model’s unveiling later this month – on March 14, to be exact. We can expect mor...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Subaru Solterra
Subaru Plans Four New Electric Models by 2026
Article
Maserati Ghibli Trofeo
Maserati Latest Automaker to Stop Producing V...
Article
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Will Again Be...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2024 Volvo EX30: Volvo Will Present its New EV on June 7
2024 Volvo EX30: Volvo Will P...
Video
2024 Ford Ranger Debuts with Raptor Version
2024 Ford Ranger Debuts with ...
Video
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Getting a Distinctive Electronic Sound
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Getting a D...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 