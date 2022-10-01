Photo: Volvo 2024 Volvo EX90 - Profile

• Volvo introduces the all-new EX90, an all-electric 7-seat SUV.

• The model marks the beginning of a new era for Volvo, that of full-on electrification.

• Volvo promises a range of up to 600 km for theEuropean market, which sould translate to between 520 and 540 km here.

Volvo today unveiled the all-new 2023 EX90, a 7-seat fully electric SUV.

Volvo has declared its ambition to unveil a new electric vehicle per year until 2030. The EX90 is the first SUV to be released as part of that strategy. The SUV will be produced in the United States starting next year, then in China.

Photo: Volvo 2024 Volvo EX90 - From above

Futuristic design

Volvo says the EX90 defines for it the principle that form follows function. The versatile family vehicle takes the brand's modern styling and combines it with cutting-edge technology in safety, connectivity and electrification.

Volvo CEO Jim Rowan says the new EX90 is a "vision of a great family SUV in the electric age."

Offering a range of up to 600 km on a single charge, the two-motor all-wheel-drive version is powered by a 111-kWh battery, with output reaching 380 kW (517 hp) and 910 Nm of torque.

In addition, the Volvo EX90 contains about 15 percent recycled steel, 25 percent recycled aluminum, and 48 kg of recycled plastics and biobased materials, which is about 15 percent of the total plastic used in the car.

Photo: Volvo 2024 Volvo EX90 - Front

Safety

Standard safety features reach a very high level in the EX90, little surprise there. In addition to putting all protective measures in place while the vehicle is on the road, these features include analysis of the exterior and interior environment via sensors such as cameras, radar and lidar.

These systems are connected to the car's central computers, where NVIDIA DRIVE creates a 360-degree view of the outside world day and night. This makes it possible to spot small or large objects on the road hundreds of meters in the distance. The idea is to create an invisible safety shield.

Inside, internal sensors and cameras measure the driver's concentration level at all times and take appropriate measures, up to and including making the vehicle come to a complete and safe stop.

Photo: Volvo 2024 Volvo EX90 - Interior

Smart charging

Charging the Volvo EX90 is made easier with a variety of smart technologies and services. Plug and Charge allows owners to plug the car into a compatible public charger and have charging and payment taken care of.

The Volvo Cars app is also the starting point for a home energy management system that reduces CO2 emissions, saves money and reduces environmental impact.

Finally, the Volvo EX90 is Volvo's first car with all the necessary equipment for bi-directional charging, which allows the SUV's battery to be used as an additional energy source, for example to power a home, other electric appliances or another electric Volvo car.

Perhaps more than any other EV produced to date, the 2024 Volvo EX90 will be as much ‘computer on wheels’ as ‘car’. And like computers, the SUV is designed to improve over time, thanks to regular software updates.

We can expect pricing and trim details for our market for the Volvo EX90 sometime in the new year; the model is expected to debut on the market late in 2023.