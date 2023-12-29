Volvo is preparing the arrival of a new all-electric sedan that would adopt the ES90 name, according to Swedish publication Teknikens Värld. The model's mission is to replace the S90.

As the nameplate suggests, the new electric sedan is in the same class as the EX90 SUV, introduced by Volvo earlier this year and which will make its debut in 2024. Not surprisingly, the ES90 will share a platform and powertrains with the EX90.

This could mean the presence of a 111-kWh battery, enough for a range of around 500 km.

As for the size of the ES90, documents that have become public in China show its dimensions are between those of the short- and long-wheelbase versions of the S90 sold there (Canada only has the stretched version). Meaning we can expect a model slightly smaller than the S90 we know. On the other hand, the wheelbase is longer, which bodes well for interior volume. The offering is likely to include rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.

Volvo's new EV will be competing with the BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE, both already on the market.

One thing to keep an eye on, as Car and Driver points out, is whether the ES name sticks. Because Lexus might have something to say about that, given that it already markets a sedan named ES.

This could force Volvo to use another name. We’ll see.

Production of the model will start in China in May, according to Teknikens Värld, which suggests a North American debut a few months after that, so late in 2024 or early in 2025.

