New electric range from Volvo for 2023

• Volvo has given a glimpse of a new electric SUV it plans to introduce in 2023.

• There’s much speculation the new EV is the electric version of the XC60.

• Volvo is heading for a combustion engine-free lineup by 2030.

This week was a big one for Volvo as it officially rolled out the all-electric version of its XC90 SUV. The EX90 is the successor to a model that’s been a cornerstone of the brand’s lineup for two decades now.

But there was more than one revelation at the reveal of the EX90. Volvo CEO Jim Rowan asked those present to pay attention to the screen behind him. There appeared a silhouette image of the EX90, but also of another, smaller SUV, with the same styling signature.

Volvo played coy in identifying the mystery model, but clearly, logic points to it being the electric version of the XC60. The model shown actually looks a bit smaller than the XC60, but it could still represent the all-electric follow-up to it. If so, and going by Volvo's naming strategy up to now, we’re looking at the future EX60.

We'll be following this closely, but it's quite possible that we'll have to wait until the beginning of 2023 before we know the official identity of the next EV to join the Volvo lineup. The automaker has already said it wants to introduce one electric model per year, as it makes its way to an all-electric vehicle lineup by 2030.