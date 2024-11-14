Honda's premium division has just presented the 2025 Acura ADX, an all-new compact luxury SUV come to enhance its vehicle lineup in Canada and North America.

Expected to hit dealerships in early 2025 with a base price of $35,000, the model is available in three versions: ADX, ADX A-Spec and ADX A-Spec with Enhanced Package.

Versions of the 2025 Acura ADX

ADX - The entry-level ADX comes standard with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an 8-speaker audio system. On the technology side, there's the 10.2-inch Acura Precision Cockpit digital display and 9-inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto.

ADX A-Spec - For those seeking a more dynamic experience, the A-Spec version dresses the part with its sporty aesthetic elements. It comes standard with 19-inch wheels in an exclusive design, LED fog lamps for enhanced visibility, gloss black exterior trim, metal-gray skid plates and A-Spec emblems, and ventilated front seats.

ADX A-Spec with Enhanced Package - The A-Spec with Enhanced Package offers the ultimate in luxury and technology. In addition to the features of the A-Spec version, it adds a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system. The integrated Google system provides access to various online services and Google applications. Comfort is enhanced by a heated steering wheel, remote start and Surround View camera system.

The 2025 Acura ADX A-Spec, in profile | Photo: Acura

Design of the 2025 Acura ADX

The 2025 ADX boasts a modern, elegant exterior design in line with Acura's visual identity. The brand's signature frameless diamond pentagonal grille gives it a distinctive look. Sculpted fenders and flowing lines contribute to a dynamic profile. The baffle-shaped LED daytime running lights, a unique design element, add a differentiating touch and enhance visibility.

Powertrain of the 2025 Acura ADX

Under the hood, the 2025 ADX is powered by a 1.5L turbocharged VTEC engine. Based on the Acura Integra, this engine is expected to produce around 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque, although that remains to be confirmed. It is mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

For improved roadholding, especially on slippery surfaces, an all-wheel drive system is available on all versions. This system can transfer up to 50 percent of torque to the rear wheels, depending on driving conditions.

The 2025 Acura ADX A-Spec, interior |

Inside

The interior of the 2025 Acura ADX has been designed to offer a sporty yet comfortable experience. The emphasis is on visibility, thanks to a low hood and slim windshield pillars.

Buyers can choose from three interior ambiances: classic with ebony, sporty with red and ebony, or original with orchid and blue.

The 2025 Acura ADX A-Spec, multimedia screen | Photo: Acura

Technology in the 2025 Acura ADX

The ADX is equipped with a 10.2-inch Acura Precision Cockpit digital display that provides the driver with a vast array of data. A 9-inch colour touchscreen is integrated into the dashboard and controls the vehicle's various functions, including navigation, climate control and entertainment.

The ADX also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly, as well as a wireless smartphone charger and Wi-Fi hotspot to stay connected at all times.

In addition, the SUV comes standard with the AcuraWatch suite of conventional safety and driver assistance technologies. These include Lane Keep Assist, which helps prevent unintentional lane departures, Automatic Emergency Braking, which can help avoid or mitigate collisions, Adaptive Cruise Control, which maintains a safe distance from the vehicle in front, and Blind Spot Monitoring, which alerts the driver to the presence of vehicles in blind spots.

The ADX also features an ACE (Advanced Compatibility Engineering) body structure designed to absorb and disperse collision energy to better protect occupants.

The 2025 Acura ADX A-Spec, three-quarters rear | Photo: Acura

The final word

The 2025 Acura ADX represents an important milestone for Acura in the Canadian and U.S. markets. This compact luxury SUV aims to appeal to a new generation of buyers and strengthen Acura's presence in a fast-growing segment. Its success will depend on its ability to stand out from the competition in terms of design, performance, technology and value for money.

The 2025 Acura ADX A-Spec, badging | Photo: Acura

The 2025 Acura ADX A-Spec, second-row seating | Photo: Acura

The 2025 Acura ADX A-Spec, panoramic roof | Photo: Acura

The 2025 Acura ADX A-Spec, cargo area | Photo: Acura

The 2025 Acura ADX A-Spec, wheel | Photo: Acura

The 2025 Acura ADX A-Spec, rear light, hatch | Photo: Acura