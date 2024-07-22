2025 Infiniti QX60 Loses V6, Gains Turbocharged 4-Cylinder

The Infiniti QX60 was redesigned for 2022; now the automaker is making new tweaks for 2025, the SUV’s fourth year on the market in its present form. The model returns with the same styling, but a completely different personality. Infiniti has replaced the model’s 3.5L V6 engine with a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine,

We're familiar with this block from its use in the QX50. Featuring variable compression technology (VC-Turbo), it offers, Infiniti says, the best of all worlds in terms of both power and fuel consumption. What we found out over time was that it was indeed powerful, but that its fuel consumption was somewhat disappointing.

We'll have to see how it fares in the service of this larger model, compared with the V6 it replaced.

2025 Infiniti QX60, three-quarters rear | Photo: Infiniti

The QX60's new powertrain delivers 268 hp and 286 lb-ft of torque; that’s 27 hp less but 16 lb-ft more than the outgoing V6. Returning for the new year is the 9-speed automatic transmission, which is good news given that with the QX50, the engine is married to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) - and to be polite, let's just say it's not a happy marriage.

And the 6,000-lb towing capacity has been preserved, which is also good news.

Small changes to the range are also planned. The Luxe variant is available with a package emphasizing black via the addition of black elements for the roof rails, grille surround and logos. The 20-inch wheels are also black. The grille will also feature an illuminated logo, as will the door sill plates. This version will also benefit from a 17-speaker Bose audio system.

2025 Infiniti QX60, engine | Photo: Infiniti

The move away from a V6 to a 4-cylinder engine is not unique to Infiniti, which joins a number of other manufacturers who have done the same with similar-sized models. Think of Toyota with its Highlander, or Chevrolet with the Traverse, which no longer offers its legendary 3.6L V6.

A big reason for that is the need to comply with ever more stringent government standards; some of the older powertrains would have required significant investments to make them compliant. Replacing them with more modern solutions kills two birds with one stone.

The 2025 Infiniti QX60 is on sale now from Infiniti dealerships, with a starting price of $60,345.

2025 Infiniti QX60, interior | Photo: Infiniti

2025 Infiniti QX60, seating | Photo: Infiniti

2025 Infiniti QX60, profile | Photo: Infiniti

2025 Infiniti QX60, from above | Photo: Infiniti

2025 Infiniti QX60, front | Photo: Infiniti

2025 Infiniti QX60, rear | Photo: Infiniti