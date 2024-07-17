2025 Cadillac Escalade: More Luxury, More Technology

The 2025 Cadillac Escalade has just been unveiled, joining the new all-electric Escalade IQ introduced last year in the premium manufacturer's SUV lineup.

2025 Cadillac Escalade - What's new?

The SUV features a refreshed interior and exterior design, continuing the evolution of Cadillac’s range of full-size luxury SUVs. This model merges renewed aesthetics and technological advances with the aim of offering enhanced comfort and an optimized driving experience.

However, Cadillac did not share specific information about the powertrain that the new edition of the model will receive, which would indicate there are no changes on that front.

2025 Cadillac Escalade-V | Photo: Cadillac

Versions of the 2025 Cadillac Escalade

– Escalade Luxury

– Escalade Premium Luxury

– Escalade Premium Luxury Platinum

– Escalade Sport

– Escalade Sport Platinum

– Escalade-V

2025 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum, three-quarters rear | Photo: Cadillac

Design of the 2025 Cadillac Escalade

The exterior of the new Escalade features thoughtful updates, notably sporting a bolder front-end design. Inspired by the design languages of the Celestiq and Lyriq models, the new Escalade incorporates an optional illuminated grille (standard on V-Series and Premium Luxury Platinum trims). New 24-inch wheels - the largest ever offered on an Escalade - accentuate its rugged appearance.

Three new exterior colours are also available: Aegean Stone, Deep Sea Metallic and Latte Metallic.

2025 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum, interior | Photo: Cadillac

The interior

It's clear the 2025 Cadillac Escalade is heavily inspired by the Escalade IQ. The brand's aim was to maintain a balance between advanced technology and luxury. The dashboard is now a field of screens and almost nothing else, and the steering wheel benefits from a new design.

Buyers will be able to choose an optional Executive Second Row package, which includes retractable tables, two 12.6-inch screens, rear command centre, wireless phone charging and seats with massage function and speakers integrated into the headrests.

New interior palette options, such as Renaissance Red and Jet Black / Sheer Gray combo, allow for extensive customization, with 126 ambient lighting options. Electrically opening and closing doors are also available as an option.

The 2025 Escalade-V also gets a new performance-oriented interior, featuring authentic carbon fibre.

2025 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum, seating | Photo: Cadillac

2025 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum, central console | Photo: Cadillac

Technology in the 2025 Cadillac Escalade

The 2025 Escalade welcomes a curved diagonal display extending from pillar to pillar, measuring a total of 55 inches. The 19-speaker AKG Studio audio system is included as standard, with an option of up to 40 speakers when combined with the Executive Second Row package. The 2025 Escalade is also equipped with 5G Wi-Fi capability.

Safety and driving assistance

Unsurprisingly, Cadillac has given its big SUV a comprehensive set of active safety and driver assistance features. These include Night Vision, available as standard on V-Series and Platinum trims, which helps detect pedestrians and large animals in low-light conditions. The full-colour head-up display, standard on Premium Luxury and higher models, keeps drivers informed without the need to remove eyes from the road.

Super Cruise technology, an advanced driver assistance system, is now standard on all models.

2025 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum, front | Photo: Cadillac

Powertrain of the 2025 Cadillac Escalade

The SUV is equipped with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 technology, standard on Premium Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum, Sport Platinum and V-Series trims.

More details will come later regarding the standard powertrain of the Cadillac Escalades 2025, but we already know that the V-Series model will still be equipped with the same supercharged 6.2L V8 engine producing 682 hp. We can expect the regular model to continue on with the existing engine as well.

Cadillac will begin production of the new 2025 Escalade towards the end of this year, which should translate into deliveries beginning in early 2025. Pricing will be announced closer to the model's launch.

2025 Cadillac Escalade-V, wheel | Photo: Cadillac

2025 Cadillac Escalade-V, exhaust tubes | Photo: Cadillac

2025 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum, Escalade lettering | Photo: Cadillac