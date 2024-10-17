Audi Adds Sportback Versions to 2025 Q6 e-tron

• It’s promise kept as Audi announces Sportback versions of its Q6 e-tron model for 2025.

The fashion for coupe-style SUVs dates back two decades now, but especially in the last 10 years, we’ve seen automakers go all in on the format. So much so that what was once original is no longer really so. Some of these versions are successful stylistically, some not.

Audi is giving its new Q6 e-tron the fastback-type, or Sportback, treatment. This isn’t a surprise, because Audi already markets coupe-style versions of its two other all-electric SUVs, the Q4 e-tron and the Q8 e-tron.

The Q6 Sportback e-tron should arrive sometime next year.

2025 Audi SQ6 Sportback e-tron | Photo: Audi

Design of the 2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron

The styling remains the same at the front, but the rear takes on a completely different look - even if the Audi signature is easily recognizable. The roof is lowered by 1.4 inches and plunges towards the tailgate. There it meets a small spoiler that integrates the third brake light, which has been mandatory on the rear of all vehicles since 1986, let's remember.

The rear remains identical to that of the Q6 e-tron that we’ve already test-driven, with a light strip that connects the lights, and an imposing bumper.

2025 Audi SQ6 Sportback e-tron, interior | Photo: Audi

The interior

On board, don't look for changes. The only difference is that the cargo space is slightly reduced. The dashboard features two screens (11.9-inch data cluster an 14.5-inch multimedia), as well as an optional 10.9-inch display in front of the passenger.

Regarding the structure of the vehicle, the Q6 e-tron Sportback is based on the Volkswagen Group's PPE (Premium Platform Electric) platform, which also serves the electric Macan at Porsche. The model's 94.4-kWh battery should offer roughly the same kind of range, around 500 km. The 800-volt architecture will allow for a maximum charge of 270 kW at a Level 3 fast terminal. And Audi says it takes 21 minutes to increase the battery's charge from 10 to 80 percent.

2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron, in profile | Photo: Audi

In Canada, no Q6 e-tron is offered with a rear-wheel drive configuration, as is the case elsewhere. With the Sportback model, it's all-wheel drive and nothing else, which means we'll be on familiar ground on this side of the border.

The Sportback version's dual-motor powertrain is good for up to 456 hp. The SQ6 e-tron Sportback variant also benefits from two electric motors, and its maximum output is set at 509 hp.

Further details will follow regarding the arrival of these variants on the market, as well as their prices.

2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron, on the road | Photo: Audi

2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron, in profile | Photo: Audi

2025 Audi SQ6 Sportback e-tron, front | Photo: Audi