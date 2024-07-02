• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the new 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron

San Sebastian, Spain - Audi has committed to offering, as of 2027, an electric model in all major automotive segments, those it defines as the core of the market. As part of its drive to reach that goal, the automaker is debuting its third all-electric SUV, the Q6 e-tron (as well as the performance variant SQ6 e-tron).

Audi's other two existing electric SUVs have been around since 2019 and 2022, respectively. The first debuted simply as the e-tron, before being renamed the Q8 e-tron last year following an update. The second model is the Q4, an entry-level model intended as a more high-falutin’ counterpart to the Volkswagen ID.4.

The new Q6 e-tron fills the last missing hole in the carmaker’s electric SUV range.

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron, Audi logo | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron: What's new?

New model, so everything. Note that it was developed in conjunction with Porsche, which is introducing the Macan EV at the same time. This is significant, because the Q6 e-tron becomes the first Audi electric model to be based on the new PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture. That highly flexible platform will serve several different models, while allowing designers to customize their features. The structure also represents the next technological step for Audi, offering more possibilities on the way to an all-electric model range.

The Q6 e-tron also benefits from a new electronic architecture, named E3 1,2 (End to End Electronic Architecture), which will enable, among other things, communication between vehicles. It will serve as the basis for future innovations planned by the brand.

Of course, everything this vehicle uses is practically new, including a new lithium-ion battery. More on that in a bit.

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron, in profile | Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron - 8.0/10

Aesthetically, Audi introduces an evolutionary language for its signature e-tron, but one that remains recognizable. Compared to the Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron, the front end is a little more sculpted, which is most notable when the EV is dressed in a white finish. That nose is a little busy in our opinion, and in fact we noted a mixed reaction to it during our test drive in Spain.

The vehicle’s flanks and back end acquit themselves better, showing off a more harmonious and homogeneous look, the design getting a pleasing sporty taste to it.

Note that the Q6 e-tron can be fitted with wheels from 18 to 20 inches, while the SQ6 e-tron variant, which we also tested, is only to be had shod in 20- or 21-inch wheels.

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron, interior | Photo: Audi

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron, seats | Photo: Audi

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron, second-row seats | Photo: Audi

Inside

Not surprisingly, the Q6 e-tron boasts a high-quality interior, standard for Audi. The layout is dominated by a huge display, consisting of two screens. A 11.9-inch screen is for driving-related information, and a 14.5-inch multimedia screen for all the other stuff. You can also option in another screen for the front passenger, for showing entertainment or navigation information. Whatever’s on that screen, by the way, is not visible to the driver.

The head-up display on the windshield could be considered a fourth screen, especially since it can make use of augmented reality. During our test drive, we approve of that arrow that moved when needed to indicate the direction of our next turn or direction.

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron, multimedia screen | Photo: D.Rufiange

Of course, there are plenty of touch-sensitive buttons to get used to. On the console, however, you'll find everything you need, including a semi-touch button to switch drive modes.

Space is generous, both front and rear, thanks to the SUV’s very long wheelbase with short overhangs. The second row gives you the impression of being aboard a much larger vehicle. That said, trunk space is not overly generous.

With the optional Bang & Olufsen system, you get 22 speakers, four of them integrated into the two front headrests. Navigation information is relayed to the driver’s headrest speakers only, so other occupants are not constantly disturbed by the system's interventions. We've seen this elsewhere, but it's a practical and appreciated feature.

Some recycled materials have been used and that the steering wheel has a singular shape, with a flat bottom and a flattened top, improving all-round visibility.

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron, headlight | Photo: D.Rufiange

Technology in the 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron - 9.5/10

The manufacturer's very detailed info kit goes on and on about the technological merits of the Q6 e-tron, and with reason: what’s included is impressive.

For example, the front lighting features six 360-segment OLED (organic light-emitting diode) panels. These generate a signature updated every 10 milliseconds. Drivers can choose from eight visual signatures for the headlamps and lights.

Even more impressive is how the headlamp light signature can warn other road users of accident locations and breakdowns, or of any other emergency message with integrated symbols. Welcome to the future.

The Q6 e-tron's on-board connectivity is powered by Android. Audi says its assistant is supported by artificial intelligence and can learn from and adapt to your habits and preferences.

2025 Audi SQ6 e-tron | Photo: Audi

Powertrain of the 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron - 9.0/10

The Q6 e-tron has a 100-kWh lithium-ion battery (94.9 kWh usable), which feeds an asynchronous front motor and a permanent magnet motor at the rear. Power is rated at 382 hp and 395 lb-ft of torque with the Q6 e-tron version, 510 hp and 605 lb-ft of torque with the SQ6 e-tron variant. Audi promises a 0-100 km/h time of 5.9 seconds with the former, 4.3 seconds with the latter.

An RS Q6 e-tron variant is also in the pipeline, for even greater performance. At the other extreme, you may hear about a variant with a smaller battery, as well as a rear-wheel drive model. There will be such a thing, but not on our market. What we will get, however, is a Q6 e-tron Sportback - a little later.

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron - 8.0/10

As with all electric models, acceleration is sometimes strong (i.e. in the Q6), sometimes violent (in the SQ6); but always, it’s very linear. Vehicle weight is, of course, a negative factor with today's electric vehicles. However, the chassis manages that in such a way that it’s not too disabling. To make the drive smoother, easier and more fluid, Audi has taken some unconventional steps. For example, the control arms have been moved in front of the suspension arms to facilitate battery positioning, thus improving handling.

Also, the steering rack is now attached to the subframe, enhancing driving dynamics. The new front axle improves steering behavior and making performance more agile overall.

I'm not going to tell you that this Q6 e-tron is a sporty beast, but considering its size and weight, it's easy to drive and can be pushed on winding roads.

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron, charging port | Photo: D.Rufiange

Energy consumption

Since the model hasn't yet arrived in North America (that should be before the end of the year), the range and energy efficiency figures shared by Audi was obtained via the European WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) cycle, which is more generous than the North American ratings calculated by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency).

Combined energy consumption ratings of under 20 kWh/100 km have been announced. These figures will have to be verified and confirmed in subsequent tests.

Range for Europe is given as up to 625 km. Subtracting around 22 to 25 percent from this number to gives the EPA figures, roughly speaking, so we can expect something like 500 km for the Q6 e-tron variant, a little less for the SQ6.

Recharging capabilities are the same on either side of the pond, however. Thanks to an 800-volt architecture, capacity is 270 kW; this enables charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 21 minutes. In 10 minutes at a fast-charging station, expect to get back 200 km of range.

And, if a charging station operates with 400-volt technology, the Q6 e-tron's 800-volt battery will automatically split into two batteries of the same voltage, which can then be charged in parallel with a maximum output of 135 kW. Depending on the state of charge, the two halves of the battery will first be brought up to the same level, then charged simultaneously.

At home, on a Level 2 terminal, power can reach 11 kW.

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron, front | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron pricing

Pricing for the two models in Canada is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, if not days.

Frequently asked questions about the 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron

Is the Audi Q6 e-tron very similar to the Porsche Macan EV?

Of course, both use the same platform, but Audi has managed to retain the brand's DNA. Still, there are similarities.

Will the Q6 really show up before the end of the year in Canada?

There's reason to believe so. But we've previously seen Audi models take more than a year to reach us after being presented in Europe. This time, the message was clear: Europe first, North America second.

Where will the Q6 e-tron be assembled?

The 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron will be built at Audi's Ingolstadt plant in Germany. It will be the brand's first electric model to be assembled there.

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron, rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

The final word

Audi has come up with a solid product for the market; we'd expect nothing less. Of course, the price will be high, but buyers who already have this vehicle in their sights are well aware of this, and are already looking forward to getting their hands on one. They won't be disappointed when they do.

Competitors of the 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron

- BMW iX

- Cadillac Lyriq

- Genesis GV70 Electrified

- Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

- Porsche Macan EV

- Tesla Model Y / X

- Volvo EX90