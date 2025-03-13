Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Audi Canada Announces Pricing for 2025 A6 and S6 Sportback e-tron

2025 Audi A6 Sportback e-tron | Photo: Audi
Benoit Charette
 These electric luxury sedans will offer impressive performance and generous range - Audi's promise.

Audi has announced Canadian pricing for its newest electric models, the 2025 A6 Sportback e-tron and its higher-performance version, the S6 Sportback e-tron.

These all-electric luxury sedans promise impressive performance and generous range and come equipped with Audi's ultra-fast charging technology.

2025 Audi S6 Sportback e-tron
2025 Audi S6 Sportback e-tron | Photo: Audi

Powertrains of the 2025 Audi A6 Sportback e-tron and S6 Sportback e-tron

The Audi A6 Sportback e-tron quattro features a dual-motor system delivering 456 hp, allowing for 0-100 km/h acceleration in 4.5 seconds. For a more dynamic experience, the S6 Sportback e-tron version boosts power to 543 hp, lowering acceleration time to 3.7 seconds.

Both models are based on a 100-kWh battery (94.4 kWh usable) and their designs maximize aerodynamics (Cd of 0.23). The A6 Sportback e-tron delivers an estimated range of 600 km, while the S6 Sportback e-tron exceeds 500 km even with its sportier focus.

Fast charging and energy recovery
Thanks to its 800V technology, the A6 Sportback e-tron and S6 Sportback e-tron support DC fast charging up to 270 kW, allowing a 10-80 percent charge in 21 minutes. For home charging, they accept up to 9.6 kW AC. Additionally, a regenerative braking system can recover up to 220 kW to hep boost range.

2025 Audi A6 Sportback e-tron, seats
2025 Audi A6 Sportback e-tron, seats | Photo: Audi
2025 Audi S6 Sportback e-tron, interior
2025 Audi S6 Sportback e-tron, interior | Photo: Audi

Onboard technology and luxury-level comfort
The interior is state-of-the-art with the “Audi digital stage”, consisting of a 11.9-inch virtual cockpit, a 14.5-inch MMI touchscreen central display and an optional 10.9-inch passenger display.

2025 Audi S6 Sportback e-tron, steering wheel, screens
2025 Audi S6 Sportback e-tron, steering wheel, screens | Photo: Audi

The multimedia interface, based on Android Automotive OS, integrates the Audi App Store and uses OLED screens for better clarity.

Standard on the A6 Sportback e-tron is a panoramic glass roof with adjustable opacity, while a Bang & Olufsen audio system with headrest-integrated speakers is available as an option. The Audi digital key allows access to the vehicle via smartphone or smartwatch.

2025 Audi A6 Sportback e-tron, in profile
2025 Audi A6 Sportback e-tron, in profile | Photo: Audi

Canadian prices for 2025 Audi A6 Sportback e-tron and S6 Sportback e-tron (fees not included):

2025 Audi A6 Sportback e-tron

•    e-tron quattro: $83,645
•    Ultra e-tron quattro: $83,645
•    Progressiv e-tron quattro: $87,645
•    Technik e-tron quattro: $89,645

2025 Audi S6 Sportback e-tron

•    S6 e-tron quattro: $95,245
•    Progressiv e-tron quattro: $98,845
•    Technik e-tron quattro: $102,345

The 2025 Audi A6 e-tron and S6 e-tron will be at Canadian Audi dealers this spring, so very shortly.

2025 Audi A6 Sportback e-tron, front
2025 Audi A6 Sportback e-tron, front | Photo: Audi
2025 Audi S6 Sportback e-tron, rear
2025 Audi S6 Sportback e-tron, rear | Photo: Audi
