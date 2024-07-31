• The 2025 Audi A6 e-tron is presented.

A fusion of science and art. The former is all about curves and airflow, devoted to reducing the aerodynamic resistance of vehicles; the latter is about conveying beauty in clean lines and innovative shapes, always seeking to create harmonious, functional spaces. The result is the new A6 e-Tron with a very low cx of 0.21.

The concept version that led to this car made its debut at Auto Shanghai 2021, heralding a new era of innovative electric models for the automaker. Audi is now launching the A6 e-tron in Sportback and Avant versions.

The A6 and S6 sedan and wagon versions will be available in Europe at the end of this year. We'll have to wait until the summer of 2025 to see these models debut in North America.

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, profile | Photo: Audi

Design of the 2025 Audi A6 e-tron

The exterior of the A6 e-tron is powerful, sporty and well-proportioned. Depending on the equipment level, the A6 e-tron offers many innovative features, such as second-generation digital exterior mirrors (which won't be coming to Canada), a panoramic glass roof that becomes opaque at the touch of a button, and illuminated rings at the rear.

The A6 e-tron's dynamic silhouette and monolithic design emphasize dynamism, progressiveness and elegance. The headlights and other functional elements, such as the ADAS sensors and air intakes, are integrated into a black mask, making them almost invisible.

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, three-quarters rear | Photo: Audi

The dynamic roofline rests on a powerful foundation with a low ride height. Sculptural, muscular contours emphasize the quattro drivetrain, a central element of Audi's design DNA. A black insert in the rocker panel area highlights the battery.

The wagon version also features a very flat roofline, with a steeply forward-sloping D-pillar. An aluminum trim piece from the A-pillar to the roof spoiler is a new distinctive feature of the A6 Avant e-tron.

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, front | Photo: Audi

Gliding into the wind

With an exceptional drag coefficient of 0.21 for the Sportback, the Audi A6 e-tron is the most aerodynamic vehicle in the VW Group. Aerodynamic optimizations include air curtains at the front, a steeply raked roof at the rear and a fresh-air intake under the chassis. The underside of the car is flat, with a high degree of sealing and small component optimizations, such as specially adapted wheel covers and 3D bumps in front of the front wheels. All this is designed to offer the least possible air resistance and optimize range.

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, interior | Photo: Audi

Inside

The interior of the Audi A6 e-tron focuses on the needs of its users. The three-dimensional, high-contrast design creates a bespoke spatial architecture. The panoramic MMI screen, with its curved design and OLED technology, forms a digital scene with a clear, visual design. Active privacy mode allows the front passenger to enjoy entertainment content without distracting the driver too much.

The infotainment system uses Android Automotive OS as its operating system. The A6 e-tron updates its content via OTA (over-the-air) updates. Applications such as YouTube are available via the Audi Application Store.

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, lower central console | Photo: Audi

Technology in the 2025 Audi A6 e-tron

The Audi A6 e-tron features cutting-edge design and lighting technology, an integral part of Audi's DNA. The headlights and taillights feature digital light signatures, merging the physical and digital worlds. The second-generation digital OLED taillights use an algorithm to generate a new image several times a second, a technology that will not cross the Atlantic due to North American regulations. We'll have to make do with an algorithm that offers still images.

From an on-board architecture point of view, Audi offers a three-dimensional, high-contrast style that deliberately places elements in the foreground or background, creating a spatial architecture suited to the occupants.

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, headlights, front grille | Photo: Audi

Powertrain of the 2025 Audi A6 e-tron

The new A6 e-tron is fitted with a lithium-ion battery comprising twelve modules and 180 prismatic cells with a total gross capacity of 100 kWh (94.9 kWh net).

This battery promises a maximum range of almost 750 km for the A6 Sportback e-tron and over 720 km for the A6 Avant e-tron. Note that those figures are calculated using the WLTP European cycle, about 20-25 percent more generous than the EPA's numbers for North America. We can thus expect between 600 km and 550 km here for the two models, respectively. The S6 models will offer maximum ranges of 670 and 640 km respectively in Sportback form. For North America, we can expect 540 and 500 km, respectively.

Thanks to 800-volt technology and a maximum DC charging capacity of 270 kW as standard, the car can recover 310 km of range in just 10 minutes. The state of charge increases from 10 to 80 percent in 21 minutes.

Power is also an asset with this model. The base version offers 362 hp for both the sedan and Avant models. You'll be able to hit 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 210 km/h. The S6 offers 496 hp and 543 hp using launch control, and your 0-100 time will drop to 3.9 seconds.

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, rear | Photo: Audi

On the road, Audi offers the option of two-stage regeneration, which can be set using the steering wheel-mounted paddles. Freewheeling is also possible. In this case, the vehicle runs without additional drag when the driver lifts his foot from the accelerator pedal. Another variant of the A6 e-tron is the “B” driving mode, which is similar to what is colloquially known as single-pedal driving. This mode offers the strongest recovery.

The final word

With the 2025 A6 e-tron, Audi marks a milestone in the era of electric mobility, combining aerodynamic design, outstanding performance and cutting-edge technology. Available in Sportback and Avant versions, the A6 e-tron promises to redefine the standards of luxury electric cars.

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, Audi logo | Photo: Audi

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, trunk | Photo: Audi

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, seating | Photo: Audi

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, second row of seats | Photo: Audi