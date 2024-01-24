Cadillac Unveils Refreshed 2025 CT5-V

Cadillac today presented a significantly refreshed 2025 CT5-V. The changes apply to both the CT5-V and the CT5-V Blackwing variant.

This comes hot on the heels of news that the model led sales for Cadillac worldwide in 2023.

“Cadillac sedans continue to drive positive brand momentum, year-over-year. CT5 is Cadillac Canada’s best-selling sedan, and last year the V-Series and Blackwing saw their best sales ever. As V-Series celebrates a milestone year, the importance of this option for those customers who value performance and power cannot be overstated.” - Mike Speranzini, Managing Director, Cadillac Canada

The all-new 2025 Cadillac CT5-V Photo: Cadillac

And all of this as Cadillac is about to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the V Series, and mark the time when the company made a big impact with the CTS sedan in 2003, followed two years later by the first CTS-V.

The philosophy has evolved significantly since then. The duo of models prepared for 2025 is designed to deliver thrills.

2025 Cadillac CT5-V – What’s new?

With the CT5-V, the front grille and bumper have been redesigned, black moldings and base extensions, as well as a spoiler, have been added. The vertical lighting characteristic of the brand has also been revised, with Mondrian-patterned LED headlights. At the rear, the presentation still highlights four exhaust tips. Finally, three new colors are offered: Drift Metallic, Deep Space Metallic, and Typhoon Metallic.

In the case of the CT5-V Blackwing, the same changes apply, but in the case of the front design, care has been taken to ensure greater differentiation between a CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing model. The latter also benefits from a carbon fiber package not found on the CT5-V.

Interior of 2025 Cadillac CT5-V Photo: Cadillac

The interior

Inside, there’s only one major change, but it completely transforms the experience. The screens for the instrument cluster and multimedia system have been replaced by a curved 33-inch unit offering a high level of customization and consolidating essential driving and technology information.

This is in line with what we’ve seen with other products from the brand like the Escalade and Lyriq.

Pretty much everything is present in terms of equipment and amenities, including integration with Google services and the Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system, standard for three years.

Unveiling of 2025 Cadillac CT5-V Photo: Cadillac

For performance enthusiasts, Cadillac offers an optional data recorder for those who enjoy spending time on the track. This recorder not only compiles lap times but also provides a wealth of information to help improve performance.

You can, for instance, view replays of two laps on a portion of the screen divided in two, allowing you to analyze your performances. The application will even offer tips on ways to improve your results, such as explaining that on a specific segment, time can be shaved off in a particular way.

Special gauges featuring unique graphics will accompany this option, once again providing you with additional information about your track experience (brake performance, tire pressure, etc.).

Material to attract those who hit the track.

2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, engine Photo: Cadillac

Mechanically, nothing changes. The CT5-V is once again powered by a 3.0L turbocharged V6, offering 360 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque. In the case of the Blackwing variant, the 6.2L supercharged V8 still delivers 668 hp and 659 lb-ft of torque.

A 10-speed automatic transmission can work with both engines, while a 6-speed manual transmission is exclusive to the Blackwing model.

Production of the models will begin this summer. Prices and other details will be provided later.