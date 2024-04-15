With Earth Day just around the corner, it’s an electric week at Auto123 as we turn the lights towards noteworthy developments in the EV segment.

• Cadillac has shared the first interior images of the upcoming 2025 Optiq EV.

Cadillac’s next new EV is set to make its public debut at the end of this month. The 2025 Cadillac Optiq will also get its Chinese premier presentation before April is out, at the Beijing Motor Show.

Cadillac has already revealed the model's exterior design, but now we have images of the interior, giving us a first look at the cabin.

There aren’t too many surprises here. We find the same signature as with the brand's other models, particularly the all-electric Lyriq, already on the market. The curved screen dominates the presentation and encompasses driver data cluster as well as that the multimedia system to its right.

See also: Cadillac Confirms Optiq Electric SUV for Next Year

2025 Cadillac Optiq, dashboard | Photo: Cadillac

There are some differences, however, particularly underneath the infotainment screen. In the Optiq we find a horizontal band that can be illuminated with ambient lighting, and which corresponds to the horizontal lines, also illuminated, found on the inside of the doors. Heating, ventilation and climate controls are located below that bar, as on the Lyriq. On the centre console, the knob giving access to the multimedia system is reminiscent of that on the Lyriq, but the console is slimmer here.

The Optiq, which will slot in below the Lyriq in the brand’S EV lineup, is based on the same platform (BEV3) as the Chevrolet Equinox EV. On the website of the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), we can see that the Optiq has the same wheelbase (116.3 inches) as the Equinox EV. For the rest, the Optiq to be marketed in China is 189.8 inches long, 75.3 inches wide and 64.6 inches high; compared with the Equinox EV, the roof is one inch higher, while the other measurements are within an inch of each other.

The Optiq is about 7.0 inches shorter than the Lyriq, and 2.5 inches narrower. Its roof, however, is almost an inch higher.

There shouldn't be too many differences with the model coming to North America, especially in terms of its dimensions.

2025 Cadillac Optiq | Photo: Cadillac

In China, two versions will be offered, each equipped with a single motor, which translates into a two-wheel drive configuration. One variant develops 201 hp, the other 241 hp. In North America, an all-wheel-drive version is expected. It could deliver the same output as the Chevrolet Blazer EV (288 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque).

The Cadillac Optiq will be unveiled in China on April 25. The following week, we'll also have seen it in person.

More details about our models will follow at that time.

2025 Cadillac Optiq, lit-up dashboard | Photo: Cadillac