• Cadillac will sell its Escalade IQ starting at $129,900 in the U.S.

One of the next electric vehicles set to launch in North America is the battery-powered version of the Cadillac Escalade SUV. The Escalade IQ will be interesting to watch, as it represents Cadillac's traditional image while it is also being asked to carry the flag for the brand’s future EVs.

That the model is so important for the brand probably explains Cadillac chose not to give the EV a wholly new name, like it’s done with its other new EVs, the names of which do all end with the letters ‘iq’.

Obviously the model sits at the top of the electric-model range hierarchy, with all the luxury and opulence that implies. And with a hefty price tag, too. We still await pricing for Canada, but Cadillac has just given us an idea by disclosing pricing for the American market.

The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ Sport | Photo: Cadillac

A whisker under $130,000

The Escalade IQ will start at $129,900 USD, which is over $40,000 more than the base price of the gas-powered Escalade. Let's extrapolate a little. In Canada, the Escalade starts at $115,000 CAD. Adding, say, $50,000 CAD to that, we come up with something in the neighborhood of $165,000 CAD for the electric variant. We’ll see.

The model will offer all the grandiloquence expected of a vehicle in this category. Its range should be in excess of 700 km, as it is with products of similar weight produced by General Motors, for instance the Chevrolet Silverado EV.

The versions announced are Luxe 1 and 2 and Sport 1 and 2. A longer-wheelbase variant will be offered at a later date. We can expect similar, if not identical, pricing between the Luxe 1 and Sport 1 models. Cadillac has done this before, with the Sport model offering the same equipment but a different look.

There’s not much point diving into the details of the American versions shared by Cadillac this week – there could be notable differences with the versions to be offered in Canada, and not just in terms of price. All that should be announced as the model’s launch date approaches.