One Less Engine for the 2025 Chevrolet Colorado

• Chevrolet is simplifying its offering with the 2025 Colorado pickup by removing the base engine that was offered with the model.

When the current generation of the Chevrolet Colorado launched for 2023, it was made available with just the one engine, a 2.7L turbocharged 4-cylinder. Three variants of that engine were offered, however.

Last year, Chevrolet dropped one of the variants, called Turbo Plus. Now, the basic Turbo version is being dropped as well.

For 2025, then, only one engine configuration will remain. It happens to be the most powerful, offering 310 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. The configuration being dropped offered 237 hp and 259 lb-ft of torque.

Output from that configuration wasn't a problem in itself, but it limited towing capacity to 3,500 lb and load capacity to 1,490 lb, rather than the 7,700 lb and 1,710 lb possible with the engine setup that remains.

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison | Photo: Chevrolet

The company didn't explain the reasons behind its decision, but we can guess that low demand is behind it, especially as price-wise, there wasn't a big difference between the options. We can guess that for buyers of a pickup truck of this type, the model's capabilities are a bigger priority than squeezing slightly better fuel economy out of it, or getting it at a slightly lower price.

Note that at GMC, which offers the Canyon model, the most powerful engine is the only one on the menu. This will simplify things on the assembly line. It will also prove more profitable for the company, and at a time when astronomical sums are being committed to electrification, maximizing profit margins is all the more important.

And we know just how crucial the profits generated by pickup trucks are for American automakers.