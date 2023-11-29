Chevrolet has presented the revised 2025 Tahoe and Suburban models. The SUVs get mildly refreshed exterior and interior designs. The diesel engine serving them gains in power, and the models incorporate several technological improvements designed to enhance confidence and safety while driving.

Chevrolet VP Scott Bell stated that “The updates to the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban make them an even stronger option for our customers. Our leadership position in this segment is envied by our competitors, and Chevrolet remains unmatched.”

There are six trims of the 2025 editions to choose from: LS, LT, RST, Z71, Premier, and High Country.

Here's an overview of the main changes and improvements compared to the previous generation models:

Renewed exterior and interior design

The 2025 Tahoe and Suburban feature bolder exterior designs with new signature lighting and light animations. New 24-inch wheels make their appearance.

2025 Chevrolet Suburban, interior Photo: Chevrolet

Inside, there’s a 17.7-inch diagonal infotainment screen, among the largest in the category. The steering wheel design has also been updated.

More powerful diesel engine

The 2025 editions will get more power from their diesel engine, as we saw recently with the updated Silverado. The increase here is 10 percent compared to the outgoing models. The new diesel engine output is estimated at 305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque, a significant improvement over the current diesel engine (277 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque). The new diesel engine will be available in 2025, so after the initial launch of the new models.

The LS, LT, RST, Z71, and Premier trims get the 5.3L V8 gasoline engine found in current models, while the High Country trim receives the 6.2L V8. Both engines will be available as options on RST and Z71 trims.

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Photo: Chevrolet

Driving and handling improvements

Significant changes have been made to optimize driving and handling.

The rear multi-link suspension, specific to current Tahoe and Suburban models, has been optimized to improve ride quality and road behavior precision.

Additionally, available equipment includes adaptive Air Ride suspension and Magnetic Ride Control. The Air Ride suspension, offered for the first time on RST versions, as well as on High Country and Z71 trims, automatically adjusts the load level and vehicle height. On the highway, it lowers the height to reduce aerodynamic resistance, optimizing fuel consumption. Adjustable heights make it easier to access the vehicle when stationary and increase ground clearance during off-road driving.

Magnetic Ride Control, included on Premier and High Country versions and optional on RST and Z71 trims, uses sensors that analyze the road a thousand times per second to instantly adapt the shock absorber firmness.

The 2025 Chevrolet Suburban Photo: Chevrolet

Advanced technology

There is even more technology on board, including an integrated network of cameras allowing customers to remotely view the interior and exterior of their vehicle with certain OnStar plans. Chevrolet has also integrated enhanced safety and technology features, including automatic recording in the event of an accident and theft.

The 2025 models continue to integrate advanced towing technologies. A "Max Trailering" package is offered, including several elements such as:

- High-capacity radiator

- Cooling fan

- Trailer brake controller

- Hitch View

- Hill Descent Control

- Blind Zone Steering Assist with trailer

In addition, the Tahoe and Suburban incorporate new enhanced features such as:

- Trailer Tire Health Monitor, which helps prevent tire blowouts through a tire lifespan monitoring device.

- Mobile towing app, offering access anywhere and anytime to vehicle load capacity information.

- Boat Ramp Assist, which provides a checklist and step-by-step instructions for towing, launching, and recovering a boat, newly available in the towing app.

- Trailer Navigation, which calculates routes based on trailer size using integrated Google Maps.

The 2025 Tahoe will offer a maximum towing capacity of 8,400 lb, the 2025 Suburban 8,200 lb.

The Super Cruise system at work in the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Photo: Chevrolet

Safety

The new Tahoe and Suburban will not lag behind in safety, with several new elements that set them apart from the competition:

- Interior Motion Detection is new for GM, capable of detecting micromovements in the cabin and issuing progressive alerts if movement is detected after the vehicle is parked and turned off.

- New connected cameras allow remote viewing of the interior and exterior of the vehicle, including a 360-degree view, with features such as automatic collision recording, security, live view, personal recording and cloud storage.

Also present are already-known technologies such as Super Cruise (now integrated in the LT and RST versions), GM's hands-free driving assistance technology, AutoSense Power Liftgate, which automatically opens the tailgate when it detects the key behind the vehicle and of course connectivity via OnStar, offering safety and entertainment features.

Chevrolet plans to start production of the 2025 Suburban and Tahoe SUVs in the third quarter of 2024.

2025 Chevrolet Suburban, wheel Photo: Chevrolet

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71, skid plates Photo: Chevrolet