2025 Genesis GV80 Pricing Announced for Canada

Canadian pricing for the 2025 Genesis GV80 is now available. The starting price in Canada for the 2025 model is set at $75,000, or $1,000 less than the outgoing GV80. Prices then rise as far as $95,500 for the Prestige variant.

Genesis has refined the GV80 this year with aesthetic and technological improvements, including updated on-board instrumentation and enhanced comfort features.

2025 Genesis GV80 pricing in Canada

Genesis GV80 2.5T Advanced 5-seat (2.5T engine) - $75,000

Premium paint option: $500

Genesis GV80 2.5T Advanced 5-seat with Tech Package (2.5T engine) - $80,000

Premium paint option: $500

Genesis GV80 3.5T Advanced 7-seat with Tech Package (3.5T engine) - $85,000

Premium paint option: $500

Matte paint option: $1,700

Genesis GV80 3.5T Prestige 7-seat (3.5T engine) - $95,500

Premium paint option: $500

Matte paint option: $1,700

2025 Genesis GV80, three-quarters rear | Photo: Genesis

2025 Genesis GV80 powertrains

As you can see, the SUV is once again available with two powertrains, either a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine producing 300 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque, or a 3.5L V6 producing 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque. The vehicle is based on the third-generation Genesis rear-wheel-drive platform.

Genesis reports that the GV80 2025 will be available on June 1, 2024.

2025 Genesis GV80, profile | Photo: Genesis