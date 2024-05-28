Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2025 Genesis GV80 Pricing Announced for Canada

2025 Genesis GV80 | Photo: Genesis
  • EPA Category: Luxury midsize SUV
    Get the best interest rate
    Khatir Soltani
     The revised Genesis GV80 SUV will sell starting at $75,000 in Canada.

    Canadian pricing for the 2025 Genesis GV80 is now available. The starting price in Canada for the 2025 model is set at $75,000, or $1,000 less than the outgoing GV80. Prices then rise as far as $95,500 for the Prestige variant.

    Genesis has refined the GV80 this year with aesthetic and technological improvements, including updated on-board instrumentation and enhanced comfort features.

    See : 2025 Genesis GV80 First Drive: An Honourable Mid-Cycle Update

    2025 Genesis GV80 pricing in Canada

    Genesis GV80 2.5T Advanced 5-seat (2.5T engine) - $75,000
    Premium paint option: $500

    Genesis GV80 2.5T Advanced 5-seat with Tech Package (2.5T engine) - $80,000
    Premium paint option: $500

    Genesis GV80 3.5T Advanced 7-seat with Tech Package (3.5T engine) - $85,000
    Premium paint option: $500
    Matte paint option: $1,700

    Genesis GV80 3.5T Prestige 7-seat (3.5T engine) - $95,500
    Premium paint option: $500
    Matte paint option: $1,700

    2025 Genesis GV80, three-quarters rear
    2025 Genesis GV80, three-quarters rear | Photo: Genesis

    2025 Genesis GV80 powertrains

    As you can see, the SUV is once again available with two powertrains, either a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine producing 300 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque, or a 3.5L V6 producing 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque. The vehicle is based on the third-generation Genesis rear-wheel-drive platform.

    Genesis reports that the GV80 2025 will be available on June 1, 2024.

    2025 Genesis GV80, profile
    2025 Genesis GV80, profile | Photo: Genesis
    2025 Genesis GV80, front
    2025 Genesis GV80, front | Photo: Genesis
    Khatir Soltani
    Khatir Soltani
    Automotive expert
    • Over 6 years experience as a car reviewer
    • Over 50 test drives in the last year
    • Involved in discussions with virtually every auto manufacturer in Canada

    Successful Operation

    Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

     