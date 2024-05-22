Subaru Canada has confirmed pricing details for the revised, next-generation 2025 Subaru Forester, set to hit dealerships herein the coming weeks.

The starting price for the new Forester’s Convenience base model is set at $33,495; at the top end, the Premier model is priced starting at $44,995.

Note that we will be test-driving the 2025 Forester next week and will have a detailed review for you very soon. In the meantime, here’s an overview of the changes and the full pricing structure in Canada for the SUV.

2025 Subaru Forester – What’s new?

The Forester's design evolves – mildly - with this sixth generation. The Forester’s front end has been redesigned, and the back end has been tweaked as well. Both ends make fuller use of hexagonal shapes, one of the Japanese automaker’s stylistic signatures.

Inside, Subaru sought to enhance the quality of the presentation, notably via the use of upgraded materials. The newest version of the EyeSight safety suite has been integrated and is included as standard equipment.

2025 Subaru Forester Touring | Photo: Subaru

Powertrain of the 2025 Subaru Forester

Note that all versions retain their 2.5L, 4-cylinder engine. A few minor tweaks have been made, resulting in 180 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) teams up with this engine.

Subaru also promises more responsive all-wheel drive, as well as the updated EyeSight system.

2025 Subaru Forester Sport, in profile | Photo: Subaru

2025 Subaru Forester prices in Canada and trim details

The offering start with the Convenience variant, with a starting price of $33,495. It offers the essentials, for instance directional LED headlights, automatic low-beam headlights, dual-zone climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels, rear spoiler integrated into the roofline, LED headlights, electrically adjustable exterior mirrors that also defrost and retract, front wiper de-icer and raised side rails for the roof rack.

Onboard, the multimedia system is accessed via a 7-inch touchscreen. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, as are USB-A and USB-C ports in the rear seats and LED lighting in the cargo area. Heated front seats come standard, and all seats are upholstered in fabric.

2025 Subaru Forester Touring, three-quarters rear | Photo: Subaru

With the Touring variant, price is set at $38,495. Dark grey accents are added to the grille, as are LED fog lamps. Exterior mirrors are body-coloured, with auto-dimming and welcome lighting. A sliding power sunroof with sunshade adds to the package.

Inside, the multimedia screen grows to 11.6 inches, with wireless connection to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay applications. Subaru Starlink connected services are included (free three-year trial). There's also a wireless charging pad on the centre console.

As with the base version, the interior mirror features automatic dimming, but it also incorporates a garage door opener. The steering wheel is leather-wrapped and heated. The driver's seat is 10pŵay power-adjustable in premium fabric.

A luggage cover adds to the cargo space. For the first time on a Subaru product, a foot-movement sensor will enable hands-free opening and closing of the tailgate.

2025 Subaru Forester Sport, front | Photo: Subaru

Moving up to the Sport variant (MSRP: $40,995), bronze accents (rather than orange in the past) are added to the bumpers, rocker panels, dashboard, steering wheel and seat stitching. New 19-inch wheels are also finished in bronze. This version will also benefit from the Si-Drive system with Sport mode, as well as a more sport-tuned suspension for more dynamic driving. Exterior mirrors feature LED turn indicators. The interior features an 11-speaker Harman-Kardon audio system.

The Limited variant, priced at $42,995, adds more functions to the multimedia system, as well as a safety system that reduces distractions by recognizing gesture commands to adjust the temperature. Memory for the driver's position (and mirrors), power adjustments for the front passenger seat, leather upholstery and heated rear seats. The wipers detect rain and the mirrors tilt down when reverse gear is activated, which is useful for preventing damage to your rims.

At the top of the range, the Premier model is available from $44,995. The exterior stands out with gloss black accents and the grille features chrome detailing. 19-inch wheels are also included, with a two-tone finish. On board, the seats combine leather and ultra-suede, in black or brown, depending on the body color. The front seats are ventilated, and there's a perimeter view monitor offering a 360-degree view around the vehicle.

2025 Subaru Forester Touring, interior | Photo: Subaru

2025 Subaru Forester Touring, first row | Photo: Subaru

2025 Subaru Forester Touring, cargo area | Photo: Subaru