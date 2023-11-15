Genesis has presented the redesigned 2025 Genesis GV80, as well as the new 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe version, set to make its debut on the North American market next year. Recall that we first saw that coupe as a concept at the last New York Auto Show in April.

GV80

First, the GV80 itself. The redesigned SUV gets a redesigned front grille, with the matching two-line headlamps also getting a design tweak. The air intakes lower down have been enlarged and we find a wide skid plat on the front bumper. The sides feature new chrome trim. The offering also includes two new wheel designs for the 20-inch and 22-inch wheel options.

At the other end, the rear bumper harbours muffler tips and we find V-shaped chrome trim in sync with the front end’s design language.

Inside, new technologies make their way into the luxurious interior environment. The driver data cluster and the infotainment screen are integrated into one 27-inch-wide display. The distinctive crystal-like shift-by-wire lever gets a slightly modified design, as does the wireless smartphone charging tray. For those who found the current cup holders too small, take heart: the new ones are larger!

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe

GV80 Coupe

The goal here is to deliver a sportier, sleeker model without losing too much of the practicality of the GV80. The main element is of course the sloping roofline, while lower down there are unique 22-inch wheels with distinctive spokes.

The rear design of the Coupe is different than what’s at the back of the GV80, the LED surface-emitting lights getting a unique design, and the wide brake lights on the tailgate making a further distinction. As an exclamation point, there’s a rear spoiler.

The interior also features unique design elements, starting with the available two-tone D-shape steering wheel. There are also unique upholstery patterns and stitching.

Powertrains of the 2025 Genesis GV80

The offering includes two possibilities, with the GV80 operating with either a 2.5L turbo engine good for 300 hp, or a 3.5L twin-turbo unit delivering 375 hp.

As for the Coup, it uses a 3.5L twin-turbo engine working with a 48V electric supercharger, with output climbing to 409 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque.

Details regarding the pricing and date of arrival at Canadian dealerships will be for another day. Genesis says to expect a pricing announcement in 2024.