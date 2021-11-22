Photo: Genesis 2022 Genesis GV80, profile

Auto123 reviews the 2022 Genesis GV80.

The GV80 has been with us since 2020, making this year three for the luxury SUV, the biggest model in the current Genesis lineup. It’s not time yet for big changes, but that will likely happen in another year or two.

The GV80 was noticed when it arrived, in part because the vehicle impressed with its size and was advantageously placed in the market by Genesis, especially in terms of what it offered for the money.

The GV80 is majestic and from the moment you open the doors, it exudes luxury, no matter what trim level you choose. A 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder is standard, while a more powerful 3.5L twin-turbo V6 is available with the higher trim levels.

Photo: Genesis 2022 Genesis GV80, from above

For 2022

The model remains unchanged for this model-year, or almost. There are now no fewer than seven exterior colour choices and three new matte colours for the top-of-the-line trim. There's a choice of Brunswick Green, Matterhorn White and Melbourne Grey, which are priced at $1,700 each. Inside, there is still a choice of 3 colours of Nappa leather finishes.

Shopping made easy

One of the particularities of the Genesis approach is that it's easy to find your way through the product offering, with a few, well-demarcated versions and configurations to pick from. A strategy that we applaud enthusiastically, by the way. In the case of the GV80, there are three.

The entry-level version, which is already very well-stocked, comes with the 4-cylinder engine, four-wheel drive and a host of accessories and safety and driving assistance systems. Starting with the second trim choice, you gain access to the twin-turbocharged V6 engine while maintaining the Advanced trim level.

With the third trim level, Prestige, you enter the world of true premium vehicles. We're talking about Nappa leather, a sound system with 21 speakers, intelligent parking assistance, ventilated rear seats, road noise cancellation, etc.

In short, we can summarize the whole thing in two choices. The first is the engine, the second is the finish.

Photo: Genesis 2022 Genesis GV80, front

The engine

As mentioned, the GV80 is powered by one of two engines, the first a turbocharged 2.5L 4-cylinder delivering 300 hp, the second a twin-turbocharged 3.5L V6 good for 375 hp. After having driven both engines, we can confirm that the V6 is certainly much more powerful and dynamic, but we still really liked the 4-cylinder, its 300 hp being more than up to the task of moving this big vehicle. An 8-speed automatic transmission accompanies both engines and all-wheel drive is standard in Canada.

During our week-long test drive with the GV80 3.5T, our vehicle consumed 12.8L/100 km in mixed driving. According to Genesis, the GV80 3.5T gets 12.9L/100 km in the city, 10.4L/100 km on the highway and 11.8L/100 km in mixed driving, all when using high-octane gasoline, mind you. In our previous tests of the GV80, with the 4-cylinder engine, we hovered around 11.5L / 100 km always in mixed driving. This may seem high to some, but the vehicle does weighs 2,350 kg.

Photo: Genesis 2022 Genesis GV80, interior

Comfort is a priority

The level of comfort, especially in our Prestige version, is worthy of a first-class airplane cabin. The GV80's interior is very well finished with burl wood trim, metallic accents, integrated ambient lighting and a very large infotainment screen - perhaps a little too large, some might say. The front seats are comfortable, supportive and available with a massage function.

You can even add an optional third bench seat if you're worried about running out of space for humans. Just be aware that this seat is mainly for convenience and cannot compete with true-blue family SUVs. The trunk can swallow up to 991 litres of luggage, golf bags and whatnot.

Infotainment and Connectivity

A slim 14.5-inch touchscreen multimedia display stretches across the middle of the GV80's dashboard, and is very easy to operate. The only downside is the control wheel, which is difficult to manipulate. It's pushed into the console, whereas in the G80 sedan, this same knob is pulled out of the console, which makes it easier to handle.

The Lexicon audio system with its surround sound features 21 speakers and a high-output amplifier that generates incredible sound. If you are a music lover, you will love it. The only fly in the ointment is that Apple Carplay and Android auto only work via a wired connection. At this level of pricing, you'd expect wireless capability.

