2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Pricing for Canada Announced

• Hyundai Canada announces $78,199 price point for the 2025 Ioniq 5 N.

Hyundai adds a performance version to its lineup this year with the first all-electric N model. The 2025 Ioniq 5 N will be hitting dealerships across Canada in the coming weeks, and the company has just revealed its price.

Thre is just one version of the model being offered, starting at $78,199. To this buyers must add $1,950 in shipping and preparation costs, taking the model above the $80,000 barrier.

The model gets an 84-kWh battery, but above all, two electric motors offering increased power: 166 kW at the front, 282 kW at the rear, i.e. 223 hp at the front, 378 hp at the rear. Combined output is 601 hp, but Hyundai pushes this to 641 hp thanks to what it calls the "N Grin" power boost. This can be accessed at the touch of a button, and offers maximum engagement of the powertrain for a period of 10 seconds.

See: 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N First Drive: This Is Revolutionary

The all-new 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

The model's performance also extends to recharging, with Hyundai announcing a time of 18 minutes to increase the energy level from 10 to 80 percent with a 350-kW terminal (the model's power rating is announced at 238 kW).

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, profile

The Ioniq 5 N is fitted with 21-inch Pirelli P Zero tires (275/35). Braking power is provided by four-piston brakes at the front (one at the rear).

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, logo

Hyundai has announced a 0-100 km/h time of 3.4 seconds, with the start control function activated, as well as the "N Grin" power boost.

Clearly, performance is impressive with this new variant of the EV. But with a price tag approaching $100,000 when you count the taxes, many Canadians might decide that extra performance is not quite worth it. Time will tell.

Interior of 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N grey