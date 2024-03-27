• The redesigned and updated 2025 Hyundai Tucson SUV and Santa Cruz pickup debut at New York’s Auto Show.

New York, NY - With so much of the air around Hyundai being sucked up in recent years by electric models like the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 and the redesigned Kona, it’s easy to forget that the brand’s best-selling model is… the Tucson SUV.

The model reclaimed its spot in the sun today as the 2025 Hyundai Tucson made its North American debut at the New York Auto Show, alongside the pickup that grew out of it, the 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Both models get updated designs both inside and out, new technologies to upgrade the offering inside, new safety and convenience features and, in Canada, standard all-wheel drive.

2025 Hyundai Tucson, in profile Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Hyundai Tucson – what’s new?

Both the front and rear fascia have been redesigned on the new Tucson, the front elements taking a more vertical orientation, and the vehicle also gets a wider, lower stance for a more aggressive demeanour. The design of the daytime running lights has been updated as well to help with fostering that image. To make doubly sure, the SUV sports new alloy wheels and anodized aluminum badging. Canadians in snow-and-slush prone parts of the country will be glad to learn the rear wiper blade is longer by 75 mm!

2025 Hyundai Tucson, front Photo: D.Boshouwers

Inside

The interior of the 2025 Tucson is just as new, with a design focused on creating a more wide-open passenger space and providing it with a more advanced infotainment interface. The curved display has been redesigned and features twin 12.3-inch screens, one for the data cluster and the other for the multimedia system (which Hyundai promises delivers faster speeds, better colours and sharper graphics). For 2025, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration are now standard on all models; proximity-key entry with push-button start is now standard as well. Buyers can pick the optional 12-inch colour heads-up display feature.

The centre stack is also updated and welcomes additional physical buttons and knobs for common commands like audio volume and tuning as well as some climate controls.

2025 Hyundai Tucson, interior Photo: Hyundai

Then there’s the steering wheel, which has also been – you guessed it – redesigned. There’s an extra slice of open storage space just above the glovebox as well.

A more notable change involves the gear selectors, now mounted on the column to give the console more breathing room. Hyundai says the new spot for the wireless device charging is more easily accessed by the driver.

Otherwise, interior noise is reduced by the use of acoustic laminated front side windows.

2025 Hyundai Tucson, rear Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrains of the 2025 Hyundai Tucson

Here we get no change from the outgoing model. Power once again comes courtesy:

1) a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with 8-speed auto transmission good for 187 hp and 178 lb-ft;

2) a hybrid powertrain with 1.6L turbo engine and 6-speed auto transmission bringing a combined 226 or 231 hp and 259 lb-ft of torque;

3) a plug-in hybrid (with 1.6L turbo engine and 6-speed auto transmission) delivering 268 hp and 258 lb-ft, both figures up marginally from 2024.

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson is set to arrive at Hyundai dealerships in North America in the summer of 2023.

2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz – what’s new?

In a nutshell, the new Santa Cruz gets the same updates to the design and to the interior as the Tucson, so count on a more-aggressive front end and stance, the dual 12.3-inch screens inside, updated tech and improved ergonomics inside, etc. etc.

The rear centre armrest now counts two cupholders. The vehicle also gets a new towing drive mode, plus customers have some new colour choices to pick from, namely Rockwood Green and Canyon Red, as well as an new optional two-tone finish inside (Grey and Green).

2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz, front Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz

The Canadian Santa Cruz is offered with a 2.5L turbocharged engine good for 281 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque wedded to a 8-speed wet dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). This DCT includes steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters for manual shifting lovers. As with the Tucson, all models in Canada come standard with all-wheel-drive configuration. Towing capacity for the 2025 Santa Cruz is set at 5,000 lb.

The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz will be at Canadian Hyundai dealers as of summer 2024.

2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz, interior Photo: D.Boshouwers

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson and Hyundai Santa Cruz Photo: Hyundai

2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz, three-quarters rear Photo: Hyundai