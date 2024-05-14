• Kia unveils the revised 2025 EV6 EV for South Korea.

A few weeks ago, we reported that Kia was preparing an updated version of its EV6 electric model. The revised new EV has just been unveiled in South Korea, foreshadowing the changes coming to the model sold here in North America.

In addition to the new styling, a larger battery pack has been added.

Most of the changes are in line with those given the Hyundai Ioniq 5 earlier this year, in terms of the powertrain. The 77.4-kWh battery is replaced by a new 84.0-kWh unit, which will result in an increase in range. Just how much remains to be seen. It currently stands at 499 km in ideal conditions. We can expect something approaching 550 km, but this remains to be confirmed.

2025 Kia EV6 GT-Line (South Korea) | Photo: Kia

Visually, the most striking change is the design of the headlights and bumper. The new units feature a C-shaped section that encircles the main lighting unit. All of those lights are LED, by the way. The bumper is much more stylized. At the rear, the light retains its arrow shape, but a new triangle is added at each end. The GT-Line variant also inherits redesigned front and rear bumpers to differentiate it from the entry-level variants.

Kia EV6 2025 (Corée du Sud), interior | Photo: Kia

On board, the EV6 once again features a curved panoramic screen, but Kia promises greater sophistication. How that is so precisely remains to be seen.

A new steering wheel can also be seen, while the wireless charging pad has been redesigned so that phones sit more securely. A fingerprint authentication system and new multimedia software that adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly are also part of the package.

Of course, the changes made in Korea don't guarantee that they'll be included here, but at the same time, we have no reason to believe that these tweaks won't be the same for the versions reserved for us.

It won't be long before we see North American variants of this updated Kia EV6 for 2025.

Kia EV6 2025 (Corée du Sud), three-quarters rear | Photo: Kia

2025 Kia EV6 GT-Line (South Korea), rear | Photo: Kia

Kia EV6 2025 (Corée du Sud), charging | Photo: Kia

2025 Kia EV6 GT-Line (South Korea), hatch | Photo: Kia

Kia EV6 2025 (Corée du Sud), three-quarters front | Photo: Kia