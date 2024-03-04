2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Getting Bigger Battery, N Line Edition

Hyundai unveiled an updated 2025 Ioniq 5 in South Korea today. The electric SUV is getting a larger battery that will give it greater range, and an N Line variant that will position itself between the regular version of the model and the N performance variant unveiled last year.

Keep in mind that the details announced today have to do with the model as it’s sold on the South Korean market. Still, there’s every reason to think the major updates will apply to models sold everywhere, including North America.

A new 84-kWh battery is replacing the current 77.4 kWh. At present, maximum range offered by an Ioniq 5 is 488 km from the two-wheel drive model). We're guessing that the 500-km mark will be passed. With the all-wheel drive variant, range is 414 km; the new battery could offer close to 450 km.

No mention was made of any boost in output, so we can expect 320 hp (in four-wheel drive configuration), this compared to the 641 hp produced by the N variant.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 2025 (Corée du Sud), de haut Photo: Hyundai

The N Line variant offers a number of aesthetic additions to the model, including a new front fascia, different side skirts, uniquely designed 20-inch aluminum wheels, and numerous N signatures inside (steering wheel, metal pedals, sports seats and contrasting stitching throughout the cabin).

The regular variant is also getting a new bumper and a new rear spoiler that extends by an additional two inches, plus new, more aerodynamic wheels.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 2025 (Corée du Sud), intérieur Photo: Hyundai

On board, a number of improvements have been made, including the addition of a button on the console for access to several frequently used functions. A new steering wheel featuring interactive pixel lights is also included, as is a new smartphone charging pad, this time moved from the lower to the upper part of the centre console for easier access.

More invisible changes have been made to the structure for greater rigidity and safety. New shock absorbers also promise to reduce road vibrations.

As for the big question concerning the Ioniq 5 - the absence of a rear window wiper - we should finally see one appear during the year with regular models (they were introduced with the N version). You can see it in one of the images shared by the manufacturer.

It's a game-changer for this vehicle, because without wipers, visibility can be, well, wiped out in certain driving conditions.

This updated version of the Ioniq 5 will make its debut in Korea later this month. It should appear here a little later, when the 2025 models start showing up.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 2025 (Corée du Sud), de profil Photo: Hyundai