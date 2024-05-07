In mid-April, we reported that Kia was planning to debut its EV3 small electric SUV before the end of 2024, and that production would quickly follow. Now we learn that the model will be unveiled before the end of this month, more specifically on May 23rd.

The vehicle was presented in concept form just a few months ago at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Its very futuristic appearance gave the impression that the production version wouldn’t be arriving any time soon. That impression was wrong, evidently.

The new EV will enter the entry-level electric SUV segment, a category destined to grow rapidly and gain in market share. There are many fence-sitting potential EV buyers waiting for smaller, more “affordable” BEVs.

Canadian prices have yet to be confirmed, as has the timing of the model's arrival here, but at least we know it's only a matter of time.

The EV3 replaces the Soul EV in the automaker's lineup. We'll have to see what electric hardware it gets, and once again, we'll have to be cautious with what's presented - Europe and other markets often have versions somewhat different from North American variants. The range announced is also always more generous on the European side.

We'll be back with all the details on the Kia EV3 when it's officially unveiled.

And let's not forget the EV4, also presented at Los Angeles last November. Kia remains on the front foot when it comes to electrification, this even given the current slowdown in sales that has other carmakers applying the brakes on their transition to EVs.. This could pay off handsomely for the Korean automaker.

The Kia EV3 concept, in profile | Photo: Kia

The Kia EV3 concept, three-quarters rear | Photo: Kia