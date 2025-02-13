The order book is now open for the 2025 Lucid Gravity Grand Touring, which gets a starting price of $134,500 in Canada. Those interested in the high-performance electric SUV can now visit the brand’s Canadian website to configure their model and place their order.

The Grand Touring iteration of Lucid’s second EV to come to market (after the Air) is equipped with a dual-motor system, thus providing all-wheel drive. Output is pegged at 828 hp, range at 720 km or slightly more; the latter figure places it at the front of the line in the electric SUV segment.

In terms of dimensions, the EV is a midsize SUV offering room for up to 7, although Lucid promises the interior experience of a full-size. We’ll know more when we get to spend some time with it.

The 2025 Lucid Gravity Grand Touring, in profile | Photo: Lucid

Charging capacity is up to 400 kW on fast chargers in ideal conditions, whenever those happen. Owners will be able to charge on Tesla supercharging stations without an adapter.

The less-grand Touring

Lucid will launch a less-expensive mate to the Grand Touring model later this year. The Gravity Touring EV will be priced starting at $113,500 when it debuts late in 2025, but beyond that, details are still scare; those will be for another day.

Beyond that, there are reports a third, more stripped-down and more affordable Pure version is in the works for further down the road.

The 2025 Lucid Gravity Grand Touring, interior | Photo: Lucid

The 2025 Lucid Gravity Grand Touring, seating | Photo: Lucid