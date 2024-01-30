• Auto123 went to see the all-new 2025 Mazda CX-70 in the flesh.

New York, NY - Back in the 1990s, Mazda had grand ambitions to launch a luxury brand. To be called Amati, it would have competed with the likes of Lexus, Infiniti and Acura.

The plan never came to fruition, but in recent years Mazda has been pushing the brand forward… and especially upward. Exiting models have steadily been replaced more luxurious models. The CX-30, CX-50 and CX-90 were more-upscale successors to the CX-3, CX-5 and CX-9. Now we get the CX-70, in essence a five-seat CX-90 and set to debut at Mazda dealerships this spring.

2025 Mazda CX-70, black Photo: Mazda

2025 Mazda CX-70 - What's new?

Everything and not that much, really. Yes, it's an all-new model, but the CX-70 is built on the same platform and has the same engines and transmission as the CX-90. Even the visual styling is strikingly similar. You have to look closely to notice the differences. The front grille is slightly different from that of the CX-90. Uniquely designed LED headlights, a panoramic roof, a power tailgate and tinted rear windows are some of the other distinct features.

We don't know what all the colours the Mazda CX-70 offering will include, but Mazda Canada has promised some unique hues for the model.

With its in-line 6-cylinder and plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well as a first-class interior, Mazda wants to set itself apart from the competition with this model.

Front of 2025 Mazda CX-70 Photo: Mazda

Powertrains of the 2025 Mazda CX-70

The CX-70 is based on the same longitudinal architecture as the CX-90, which prioritizes weight distribution and favours sportier handling and more space for larger engines. The same powertrains are used as on the CX-90, namely that in-line 6-cylinder engine and a plug-in hybrid configuration.

The plug-in hybrid (PHEV) combines a 2.5L Skyactiv 4-cylinder engine with an electric motor for total system outputs of 323 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.

As for the 3.3L in-line 6-cylinder engine, you'll have a choice of 280 or 340 hp, depending on the version with 48-volt mild hybridization. Like the CX-90, the CX-70 will also feature i-Activ all-wheel drive as standard.

The range of the PHEV version has not been announced, but the CX-90 model offers 42 km. We can expect the same figure for the CX-70. Technically, the battery can be recharged from 20 to 80 percent in 90 minutes with a 7.4-kW domestic AC charger, or from 0 to 100 percent in two hours and 20 minutes.

Interior of 2025 Mazda CX-70 Photo: Mazda

Interior and cargo space

The CX-70 being a five-seater makes winners out of second-row passengers and allows for a more spacious cargo area. Mazda has also introduced a burgundy leather interior, unique to the CX-70.

The new model also borrows ideas from Kaichou, described as “a disruptive element that blends different materials and textures”. Like the CX-90, the CX-70 thus features materials like maple wood, Nappa leather, chrome and Japanese textiles.

Mazda's user-friendly ergonomic layout is the new model’s best asset, with physical buttons and knobs for frequently-used functions. There’s also a updated, full-colour screen- yes, borrowed from the CX-90 – and an available head-up display available.

Trunk of 2025 Mazda CX-70 Photo: Mazda

The official price has yet to be revealed, but the difference with the CX-90 won't be huge. The first models are expected at dealerships this spring, and the plan for Mazda is for the CX-70 to establish itself as an serious player in the 5-seat midsize SUV category, against competitors such as the Honda Passport, Volkswagen Atlas Crossport, Kia Sorento and Hyundai’s freshly revised Santa Fe.

2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV, white Photo: Mazda

2025 Mazda CX-70, from above Photo: Mazda

Detail of the all-new 2025 Mazda CX-70 Photo: Mazda