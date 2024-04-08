Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2025 Toyota 4Runner: Latest Teaser Confirms Trailhunter Trim

2025 Toyota 4Runner | Photo: Toyota
Derek Boshouwers
 The SUV gets its big reveal tomorrow evening; we’ll be on hand for that.

Toyota continues to tease its upcoming next-generation 2025 4Runner. The latest image shared today serves to confirm the SUV will receive a Trailhunter edition. 

Recall that that new overlanding-ready grade is being offered on the Tacoma midsize pickup this year. It’s expected by the way that the 4Runner is designed using the same platform as that new Tacoma, a platform also underpinning the new Land Cruiser. And since the Tacoma Trailhunter will only be offered with hybrid powertrain, that could well mean the same for the 4Runner Trailhunter.

Other features of the Trailhunter trim include unique shocks, adapted front bumper for greater ground clearance and rock rails.

We’ll know more about all of that tomorrow of course, alongside a whole bunch of other details, when the 2024 Toyota 4Runner is unveiled officially. Auto123 will be on hand for the pulling off of the sheet at 10:15 pm ET.
 

Unveiling of 2025 Toyota 4Runner
Unveiling of 2025 Toyota 4Runner | Photo: Toyota
The all-new Toyota 4Runner 2025
The all-new Toyota 4Runner 2025 | Photo: Toyota
