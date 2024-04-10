The 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS marks a new stage in the evolution of the brand's range of all-electric vehicles. The sedan benefits from significant improvements in terms of both design and technology.

2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, front | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Design of the 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS

The 2025 EQS sedan gets a revised front end, incorporating a grille with recessed chrome slats. This change creates a contrast with the deep black of the vehicle's front end. The Mercedes-Benz star finds its way onto the hood of the EV, adding a touch of identity to the car. In addition, an AMG Line bumper is now standard.

Powertrain of the 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS

Under the hood, all versions of the 2025 EQS sedan benefit from a new-generation 118-kWh battery, increasing the vehicle's electric range.

Another notable technical feature is the introduction of new regenerative braking software. This feature enables more efficient energy recovery, contributing to improved electric range.

2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, interior | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, second row of seats | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Interior of the 2025 EQS

Mercedes adds refined details to the interior, such as chrome accents on the B-pillar air vents and rear passenger comfort cushions with contrasting stitching and Nappa leather trim.

The sedan also offers extensive comfort features for rear passengers, including quick-adjust heated seats, neck and shoulder heating, and pneumatic rear seat depth adjustment.

The technology doesn't stop there, with the inclusion of the standard MBUX Hyperscreen, which combines three displays in a single curved panel over 55 inches wide. In addition, a standard heat pump increases climatic comfort and efficiency, using waste heat from the electric powertrain to heat the interior, reducing battery power consumption.

Finally, the 2025 EQS benefits from technological enhancements such as the ability to start and lock the car with the KEYLESS-GO package and the Digital Vehicle Key.

More information on the Canadian model, including pricing, range and trim details, will be confirmed closer to market launch.

2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, profile | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, three-quarters rear | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, rear | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, three-quarters front | Photo: Mercedes-Benz