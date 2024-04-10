Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS: Luxury, Tech and Range Improvements for the Electric Sedan

2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS | Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Get the best interest rate
Khatir Soltani
 Freshened up by technological advances and design refinements, the electric sedan aims to reinvent luxury on the road.

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS marks a new stage in the evolution of the brand's range of all-electric vehicles. The sedan benefits from significant improvements in terms of both design and technology.

2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, front
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, front | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Design of the 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS

The 2025 EQS sedan gets a revised front end, incorporating a grille with recessed chrome slats. This change creates a contrast with the deep black of the vehicle's front end. The Mercedes-Benz star finds its way onto the hood of the EV, adding a touch of identity to the car. In addition, an AMG Line bumper is now standard.

Powertrain of the 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS

Under the hood, all versions of the 2025 EQS sedan benefit from a new-generation 118-kWh battery, increasing the vehicle's electric range.

Another notable technical feature is the introduction of new regenerative braking software. This feature enables more efficient energy recovery, contributing to improved electric range.

2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, interior
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, interior | Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, second row of seats
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, second row of seats | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Interior of the 2025 EQS
Mercedes adds refined details to the interior, such as chrome accents on the B-pillar air vents and rear passenger comfort cushions with contrasting stitching and Nappa leather trim.

The sedan also offers extensive comfort features for rear passengers, including quick-adjust heated seats, neck and shoulder heating, and pneumatic rear seat depth adjustment.

The technology doesn't stop there, with the inclusion of the standard MBUX Hyperscreen, which combines three displays in a single curved panel over 55 inches wide. In addition, a standard heat pump increases climatic comfort and efficiency, using waste heat from the electric powertrain to heat the interior, reducing battery power consumption.

Finally, the 2025 EQS benefits from technological enhancements such as the ability to start and lock the car with the KEYLESS-GO package and the Digital Vehicle Key.

More information on the Canadian model, including pricing, range and trim details, will be confirmed closer to market launch.

2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, profile
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, profile | Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, three-quarters rear
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, three-quarters rear | Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, rear
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, rear | Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, three-quarters front
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, three-quarters front | Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, front end
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, front end | Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Khatir Soltani
Khatir Soltani
Automotive expert
As a car enthusiast, he tests and compares vehicles from different categories through the eyes of the consumer, ensuring relevant and objective reviews.
  • Over 6 years experience as a car reviewer
  • Over 50 test drives in the last year
  • Involved in discussions with virtually every auto manufacturer in Canada

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 