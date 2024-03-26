• The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 550 and Mercedes-AMG G 63 were unveiled this morning.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class, launched in 1979, represents an iconic pillar of the brand, combining luxury and off-road capability. Over the decades, this model has evolved to incorporate cutting-edge technologies while offering premium comfort, targeting the heart and minds of customers attracted by luxury and adventure.

Towards responsible electrification

In a world increasingly focused on environmental issues, Mercedes-Benz is turning its G-Class towards electrification. The aim? To reduce the model's ecological impact, while improving performance by providing instant torque for more responsive acceleration. Electrification also meets a growing demand for more environmentally friendly vehicles, without compromising on luxury or performance.

2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Changes to the G-Class

The G-Class remains recognizable thanks to its angular shape, which has changed little over the generations. The new model retains its distinctive features, such as specific door handles, massive exterior protections, a spare wheel on the tailgate and visible indicator lights.

A few minor modifications have been made to improve aerodynamics and reduce noise. The radiator grille, now with four horizontal fins, and the redesigned bumpers slightly update the look.

The position of the rearview camera has been modified for better integration at the rear of the vehicle, and a washer fluid reservoir has been added near the camera.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G 550 profile Photo: Mercedes-Benz

For the 2025 model, the G 550 adopts elements initially developed for its first hybrid version, such as pillar trim, a roof spoiler and new insulating materials that help optimize aerodynamics and reduce interior noise. A metallic paint option (Sodalite blue) is available, with 19-inch alloy wheels as standard and 18- to 20-inch sizes available for customization.

The exterior of the G 550, with its "silver chrome" radiator grille, Multibeam LED headlamps, stainless steel spare wheel surround and running boards, emphasizes its exclusive character. The Professionnal package enhances the vehicle's off-road look with 18-inch wheels and off-road tires.

The AMG line, meanwhile, gives the new G-Class a more dynamic look with 20-inch wheels, wider fenders and a Nappa leather sports steering wheel. A Night package, featuring black design elements, is also available.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G 550, front Photo: Mercedes-Benz

2025 Mercedes-Benz G 550, interior Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz G 550

This variant is powered by a 3.0L in-line 6-cylinder engine producing 443 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. This engine, coupled with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, will, according to Mercedes, offer both a powerful and more energy-efficient drive.

Inside, the G 550 features the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system, which includes a central display and 12.3-inch touch-sensitive multimedia screens.

2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63, three-quarters front Photo: Mercedes-Benz

2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63, interior Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-AMG G 63

On the outside, the G63 variant features exclusive paintwork, an AMG bumper with vertical slats and stainless-steel accents, Multibeam adaptive LED headlamps, and 20-inch AMG alloy wheels, with the option of choosing from six wheel designs, with sizes ranging from 20 to 22 inches. A carbon-fibre exterior package is also available, providing additional finishes to accentuate the vehicle's sporty character.

Inside, the G 63 offers an AMG performance steering wheel in Nappa leather with integrated controls, AMG Drive Unit buttons for intuitive interaction with the vehicle's systems, and AMG logos on various interior elements to reinforce the performance identity. These differentiating features underline the G 63's positioning as a high-performance off-roader within the G-Class range.

The AMG G 63 is equipped with AMG's signature 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, developing 577 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. This hand-assembled engine benefits from a 48-volt on-board electrical system and an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), providing low-speed support with an additional 20 hp and 148 lb-ft.

The AMG G 63 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds, reaching an electronically limited top speed of 220 km/h.

The Mercedes-Benz G 550 2025 is expected in Canadian dealerships in the second half of 2024, while the G63 version will only be available at the end of 2024.

2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63, front end Photo: Mercedes-Benz

2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63, wheel Photo: Mercedes-Benz

2025 Mercedes-Benz G 550, data cluster Photo: Mercedes-Benz