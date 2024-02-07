• The 2025 Porsche Taycan is presented.

The 2025 Porsche Taycan represents the automaker’s continued evolution in the field of electric vehicles. This updated Taycan builds on the foundations established by previous versions, while introducing significant improvements in performance, fuel efficiency and functionality.

Note that Porsche offers the Taycan in its original sedan version and in the Cross Turismo “wagon” format, and that there are three variants of each.

The new 2025 Taycan range from Porsche Photo: Porsche

Performance and technology

Each variant of the 2025 Taycan is more powerful than before, reinforcing the model's position in the high-performance luxury electric vehicle segment.

Taycan Turbo S: This version offers an acceleration time of just 2.4 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h, thanks to an increase in power to 938 hp and 818 lb-ft of torque - eye-opening figures, to be sure. The push-to-pass feature of the Sport Chrono package temporarily adds 94 hp, propelling the Turbo S to the top of the Porsche range in terms of speed and power.

Taycan Turbo: The Turbo variant offers up to 871 hp and 693 lb-ft of torque, ensuring... electrifying acceleration.

Taycan 4S: This variant offers two battery configurations: 536 hp and 523 lb-ft of torque for the standard Performance battery, 590 hp for the Performance Plus battery.

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo Photo: Porsche

Design and comfort

The exterior design of 2025 Taycan features revised headlamps and lights, accentuating the vehicle's width. The headlamps feature high-resolution HD matrix technology. And for the first time, there's an illuminated version of the logo.

The all-new 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo Photo: Porsche

Inside, the user interface has been updated with improvements to the instrument cluster, central display and optional passenger display. There's also a new control lever, positioned on the left behind the steering wheel, to facilitate use of the driver assistance systems. Integration of the Apple CarPlay application has been optimized, and a new feature enables video streaming on the center and passenger screens.

Adaptive air suspension is now standard, and a new Porsche Active Ride suspension is available as an option, offering an optimum balance between comfort and driving dynamics.

Exterior design of 2025 Porsche Taycan Photo: Porsche

Efficiency and ecology

Efficiency efforts are reflected in optimized thermal management, a new generation heat pump, and revised recovery and all-wheel drive strategies. Increased recovery capacity and the introduction of more aerodynamic wheels contribute to greater fuel efficiency and extended range.

Recharging capacity is up to 320 kW on 800-volt charging stations, an increase of 50 kW on previous models. The fast-charging range has been extended, enabling high charging speeds to be maintained even at low temperatures.

A 150-kW converter is included as standard to improve charging on 400-volt networks. These improvements reduce recharging time from 10 to 80 percent to around 18 minutes under ideal conditions, compared with 37 minutes for previous models, despite an increase in the capacity of the Performance Plus battery to 105 kWh.

Glimpse of the new 2025 Porsche Taycan 4S Sport Turismo Photo: Porsche

Pricing for the 2025 Porsche Taycan in Canada

The 2025 Taycan, in Sport and Cross Turismo format, will be available this summer, with prices starting at $135,600 CAD for the Taycan 4S, $196,800 for the Taycan Turbo and $236,100 for the Taycan Turbo S.

In the meantime, our tickets are already booked for a first drive in Spain at the end of March, so stay tuned.

Unveiling of 2025 Porsche Taycan Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche Taycan, front Photo: Porsche