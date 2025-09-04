Porsche Shows 2025 Electric Cayenne with Induction Charging

Porsche is set to take a new step in its electrification by introducing an induction charging technology that promises to transform the experience for EV owners.

The new all-electric Cayenne, set to launch globally at the end of 2025, will be the brand's first model to offer the new 11-kW wireless charging system, directly integrated into the vehicle.

This innovation will be officially unveiled at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, which runs from September 9 to 14, 2025.

| Photo: Porsche

Home charging made easier

The system is based on an intelligent floor pad into which all necessary components are integrated, with the exception of the power cable. This eliminates the need to install a wall box or a separate control module. To start charging, you simply park the Cayenne over the pad. The energy transfer occurs without contact over a distance of a few centimetres, with an efficiency of 90 percent, comparable to that of a traditional AC charging station.

A motion detector and a foreign object sensor ensure safety: the process is interrupted if a metallic object is on the pad or if a person passes between the vehicle and the device.

According to Porsche, 83 percent of Porsche EV owners in the U.S. already charge at home, which makes this technology particularly relevant.

| Photo: Porsche

Wireless induction charging launch planned for 2026

Induction charging will be offered as an option on the new electric Cayenne from its launch. Sales of the Porsche floor pad begin in 2026 at Porsche Centres and on the brand's online store.

The device can be installed in a garage or outdoors, as it is fully weatherproof and certified by CE and UL for safety and environmental protection. Connected via LTE and Wi-Fi, the pad can receive over-the-air software updates, ensuring the constant evolution of its features.

Performance and ultra-fast charging

In addition to induction charging, the upcoming electric Cayenne will offer a wired charging capacity of up to 400 kW, surpassing the Taycan (320 kW) and the electric Macan (270 kW). This capability reduces times at charging stops, a key advantage for long journeys.

A special presentation in Munich

To mark this technological advancement, Porsche is exhibiting a prototype of the electric Cayenne covered in an electroluminescent fluorescent paint. As soon as the vehicle is powered on, the bodywork lights up with a dynamic, multi-coloured pattern designed by Style Porsche. This innovation relies on 25 ultra-thin layers and more than 500 meters of cables to create an unprecedented visual effect.