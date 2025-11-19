• Porsche officially unveils the 2026 Cayenne Electric.

While awaiting the new Boxster, the launch of which is taking longer than expected, Porsche adds the Cayenne Electric to its electric vehicle lineup, which already includes the Taycan and the Macan Electric.

This new iteration of the Cayenne complements the existing offering, which includes gasoline powertrains as well as plug-in hybrid technology.

2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric, front | Photo: Porsche

Powertrain of the 2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric

The new Porsche Cayenne Electric arrives with impressive figures. The German automaker asserts that the new model is, quite simply, the most powerful production Porsche vehicle.

At launch, the offering will consist of two variants: the Cayenne Electric and the Cayenne Electric Turbo. For the latter, maximum power and torque reach 1,139 hp and 1,106 hp respectively, when activating launch control mode.

The base model makes do with a “mere” 435 hp and 616 lb-ft, also with the aid of the launch control function.

The electric architecture of this new Cayenne includes a 113-kWh battery. For now, though, Porsche is staying mum regarding the range of its newest electric SUV. Note that on the driver's side, there is a NACS charging port (North American Charging Standard). On the passenger side, an SAE J1772 charging port.

The Cayenne Electric comes standard with adaptive suspension and the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system. Its maximum towing capacity is set at 7,716 lb.

2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric, in profile | Photo: Porsche

Design of the 2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric

The Cayenne Electric offers Matrix Design HD headlights as an option. Other interesting design element: the doors are frameless. For reference, the manufacturer indicates that the Cayenne is 55 mm longer compared to the gasoline model.

Among the options is something called an Off-Road Design package.

Optional inductive charging

Among the innovations offered by the new Porsche Cayenne Electric is inductive charging, offered as an option. The SUV can thus gain charge from a ground charging pad installed at home, an alternative charging method to the traditional cable. The new Cayenne Electric is the first Porsche vehicle to offer this possibility.

2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric - Canadian pricing

The Cayenne Electric has a base price of $131,300 CAD. The bill climbs to $178,300 for the Cayenne Electric Turbo model. The first units will arrive at Canadian dealerships starting summer 2026.

2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric, interior | Photo: Porsche

