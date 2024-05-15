• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid.

Stuttgart, Germany - The all-electric Porsche Taycan may be a wave-maker among four-door Porsches since it debuted in 2009, don’t forget that long before the Taycan, there was the Panamera. It was Porsche’s first foray into the passenger car market, and after two generations and two body styles - the sedan and wagon-like Sport Turismo - it continues to prove it can rival the big boys in the mid-to-full-size luxury sedan segment, notably those made by Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

For 2025, Porsche has gone back to the drawing board with the Panamera, and it comes off that drawing board offering more tech than before, a bigger focus on hybridity and, says its maker, improved performance and luxury characteristics.

2025 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid, in profile | Photo: D.Heyman

2025 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid – What’s new?

Hybrid is indeed the word of the day for 2025. Three different E-Hybrid models are on offer: Panamera 4, Panamera 4S and Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid. They’re joined by just one non-hybrid model at the bottom of the range. All but the Turbo get a 2.9L V6 turbocharged engine (yes, not called Turbo, still with a turbo) good for 348 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque.

The top-of-the-range Turbo gets a twin-turbo V8 delivering 670 hp and 685 lb-ft combined, making it one of the most powerful cars Porsche offers. All models come equipped with an 8-speed PDK dual-clutch auto transmission, and all but the base model get all-wheel-drive.

In addition to the more powerful engines, there’s new chassis tech in the form of Porsche Active Ride. That’s standard on the Turbo and optional on other models. It can read the terrain and adjust accordingly for a smoother ride, but it also allows the Panamera to “lean” into corners, helping keep the body neutral and reduce understeer.

Styling-wise, Porsche has made the Panamera more lithe by changing the side window shape that sits more flush with the body, as well as adding a new intake between the standard 32,000 pixel Matrix LED headlights to provide air to the more powerful engines.

2025 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Heyman

Design of the 2025 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid – 8.5/10

In addition to the new styling, the Panamera looks like a proper Porsche. The fenders are sculpted both front and back providing an almost Coke bottle-like profile, while the sweeping rear hatch (the Sport Turismo with its more upright rear door is no longer) joins the rear bumper, fenders and taillights in a harmony that recalls the 911 sports car.

Indeed, the fact that model has become somewhat, ahem, thicker in recent years means that these two are no longer as divergent as they once were. A benefit for the Panamera, but perhaps not so much for the 911…

Other Porsche Hybrid touches such as Acid Yellow brake calipers return, plus the Turbo gets its own unique styling elements to better differentiate it from standard models. You have a different lower font fascia, dark bronze tailpipes, and carbon fibre trim on the front intakes and skid-plates, and there are even optional centre-lock wheels like on Porsche’s race-bred RS models.

The cherry on top are unique Porsche emblems finished in a dark copper-y colour they call “Turbonite” and it provides a more sinister look than its name suggests.

2025 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid, interior | Photo: D.Heyman

Interior

The carbon-fibre is also found inside the Turbo (other models get aluminum and piano black materials), although other than it framing the centre stack there’s not much of it. It would be nice to have a little more of it in there, especially on the door panels as it looks more purposeful than the leather we get.

No surprise, the gauge cluster is fully digitized, but Porsche has tilted more of the controls toward the driver and moved the gear selector to the dash, to the right of the steering wheel. More of a dongle than an actual leather, it helps reduce clutter but is a bit awkward to use due to its horizontal positioning. Ignition is done via push-button instead of the twist it was previous; at least in true Porsche fashion, they’ve kept it to the left of the steering column.

Also typically Porsche is the driver’s seating position, just a little upright, but with a great view out over the small diameter steering wheel and with all controls nicely within reach. There’s room only for two in the back, but the seats are comfortable buckets that fit with the Panamera’s grand touring mandate.

Note that there is also an Executive long wheelbase version in other markets.

2025 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid, driver data screen | Photo: D.Heyman

Technology in the 2025 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid – 8/10

All Panameras get a 12.3-inch central display with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Back seat passengers get a display of their own and can control the navigation system as well as climate and audio control. If you want to offer passengers even more control, you can option a 10.9-inch display in for the front passenger seat. The driver cannot see it from their seat, so they won’t be distracted by it while the passenger watches YouTube.

The displays feature responsive touch-sensitive buttons and there are all sorts of tweaks that can be done there, from your infotainment to modifying driver aids such as lane-keep assist or speed limit warning.

On our drive, we used the navigation system extensively on the roads and highways around Porsche’s hometown of Stuttgart and if I’m honest, I prefer Google Maps. The on-board nav looks fine, but just needs to be clearer in its instructions. The heads-up display helps, but Google is just that much more precise.

The interior controls are a mix of haptic feedback touch panels and a few traditional hard buttons in the form of metallicized toggles. It’s nice to have the mix, but the way the toggles protrude from a touch panel is a bit odd. The goal, of course, is to reduce clutter and receive a nice ancillary benefit in the form of lower production costs.

That might be why there’s no digital rear-view mirror, if I’m guessing. The Panamera’s rear window opening isn’t exactly huge, and a couple of foreheads in the back cut into sightlines even more.

2025 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid, under the hood | Photo: D.Heyman

Powertrain of the 2025 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid – 9/10

The power figures provided by the standard E-Hybrid are strong, and those provided by the Turbo are astronomical. But remember that these are all plug-in electric vehicles (PHEVs), meaning they offer full-EV driving if the battery will allow it. How much? Well, according to their European testing, expect almost 100 km of EV range, depending on spec. Even though North American NCAP testing is a little more stringent and tends to return lower mileage, we’re expecting something like 80 km.

To optimize range, the drive modes have been tweaked. There is no more Normal setting, for example; you get E-Hybrid. There’s also an EV setting and in proper performance sedan form, both Sport and Sport+ modes.

When you do choose any one of the modes, a menu pops up that allows you to tweak individual aspects such as the suspension and powertrain. It’s nice not to have to go into extra menus in order to do this. There are also charge and hold settings that charge the battery and maintain a certain level of charge for when it’s most appropriate.

2025 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid, front | Photo: D.Heyman

Driving the 2025 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid – 9/10

It might weigh just over two tonnes, but you’d hardly know it. The turbocharger, EV motors and gas motors all combine to spirit the big Panamera forward on tip in, with the ultra-fast dual-clutch auto swapping cogs as if its life depending on it. It’s incredibly brisk on acceleration, and thanks to a generous power band there’s power available at any speed.

It’s a fast car and in Turbo form it swallows the miles when given the chance to stretch its legs on the derestricted autobahn. 150 km/h is a walk in the park in this car, 175 km/h is a trot and 200 km/h is barely scratching the surface - it will do up to 315 km/h if given the chance.

2025 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Heyman

Of course, if you’re going to sport that crest, you better be able to make your way through the bends as well. All Panamera models get two-chamber air suspension as standard to keep the ride level, improving both handling and comfort. To be sure, the ride is as comfortable as a luxury sedan should offer.

Adding Active Ride, though, is a whole new ball game. If so equipped, it makes the vehicle drive in a more active manner, responding to even the slightest steering inputs to help the Panamera “dive” into corners, just as you would on a bike. It’s an eerie feeling at first, but eventually you learn to just kind of let it happen and it begins to feel like you’re flowing with the road, as if it’s pulling you along.

That system also allows the car to lift for more ease-of-access when you open the door. Feeling it jump up towards you as you do so is weird – as is the feeling when it drops back down on closing the door – but it serves its purpose.

2025 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid, wheel | Photo: D.Heyman

2025 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid pricing in Canada

Here’s the pricing structure for the Panamera E-Hybrid in Canada:

- 2025 Panamera 4 E-Hybrid - $129,800

- 2025 Panamera 4S E-Hybrid - $148,900

- 2025 Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid - $223,100

Some of your questions about the 2025 Porsche Panamera

So what about the non-hybrid Panamera?

There is only a single non-hybrid model; it’s a base model that gets a twin-turbo V6 good for 348 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque.

How performance-oriented can I make my Panamera E-Hybrid?

In addition to the Active Ride system, you can also add ceramic brakes and larger 21-inch wheels.

How can I charge my Panamera E-Hybrid?

The Panamera comes equipped with an on-board 11 kW charger that takes about 2.5 hours in ideal conditions.

2025 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid, clock | Photo: D.Heyman

The final word

Even today, it’s a strong statement from Porsche to essentially only offer hybrid powertrains for the Panamera. Those who buy sedans like their efficiency as much as anyone else, but they tend to like performance more, and some may have trouble equating “performance” with “hybrid” or “electrified”.

A drive in the new Panamera E-Hybrid, with its big power and trick suspension is sure to bring more than a few around to the fact that not only do “performance” and “electrified” go together, they can combine to up the ante in both departments.

