• Ram is taking orders for the 2025 ProMaster EV electric van.

The market is welcoming an ever-increasing number of EVs, and not just EVs for individuals. Businesses now have no-gas options that can deliver significant savings, considering that their vehicles are constantly on the road.

The 2025 Ram ProMaster EV |

Ram announced this morning that it is taking orders on the 2025 ProMaster EV. Customers can go online to configure and price the new ICE-less version of the van already offered by the division. Once the configuration is complete, they can contact their dealer to finalize the purchase.

The Ram ProMaster EV will see its first deliveries starting in the second quarter of the year, between April and June.

Commercial use

The Ram ProMaster EV is designed for commercial customers, first and foremost. Its unibody structure allows for efficient integration of the battery, so the practicality of the model has been preserved. In other words, it was not necessary to transform it from top to bottom in order to adapt it to electric, and lose in versatility in the process.

The van has a front-wheel drive configuration, and with the battery positioned centrally and under the floor of the vehicle, no load space was lost in comparison with gasoline-powered versions. Which of course suits delivery companies, or anyone else who needs to get in and out of the loading area frequently.

The 2025 Ram ProMaster EV, three-quarters rear | Photo: Ram

Two main configurations

The ProMaster EV will be offered in a number of different ways. There will be a Step Van, i.e. with side access, as well as a Cargo Van, available in two load lengths, 12 feet and 13 feet (with a single 159-inch wheelbase).

The Step Van has a payload capacity is 2,876 lb, while the Cargo Van can carry up to 3,020 lb.

The 2025 Ram ProMaster EV, cargo area | Photo: Ram

Performance and range

Equipped with a 110-kWh battery, the ProMaster EV will offer an announced range of 261 km. The Step Van version improves on that, with a city range of some 290 km.

As for power, the 200-kW electric motor delivers 268 hp and 302 lb-ft of torque.

Price and availability

Ram yesterday spoke only in U.S. pricing language. A quick look at the Canadian site, meanwhile, shows two different numbers. The model is advertised from $80,585, but on the configuration tool, the version that appears is $101,485. We know some additional variants will be available later, which likely explains the discrepancy.

Ram is entering a segment that already has a few members, with a competitive offering. The Ram ProMaster EV goes head-to-head with the electric versions of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Ford Transit, as well as Chevrolet's BrightDrop van. Competition is never a bad thing, especially in a segment like this one that can really benefit from electrification. Fuel savings can be substantial for businesses, which now have another option.

The 2025 Ram ProMaster EV, in profile | Photo: Ram

The 2025 Ram ProMaster EV, interior | Photo: Ram

The 2025 Ram ProMaster EV, multimedia screen | Photo: Ram