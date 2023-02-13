Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2025 Ram 1500 Rev: Here Is the Production Version

Designers have clearly edged away from the bolder prototype EV we saw earlier. Automotive columnist: , Updated:

2025 Ram 1500 Rev - Three-quarters rear
Photo: RAM
2025 Ram 1500 Rev - Three-quarters rear

•    Ram has shared images of the production version of the Ram 1500 Rev.

•    The electric truck takes on the styling of the gas-powered version rather than the concept unveiled last January.

•    The Ram 1500 Rev is expected to debut on the market in late 2024.

Ram showed off its electric pickup concept at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January. The model offered some interesting and innovative features, including a third row of seats that use folding seats.

We suspected that that feature would not be part of the production version and the unveiling of the latter confirms it. Ram has released images of the electric pickup it will offer starting in late 2024, the 2025 Ram 1500 Rev.

While some of the concept's design elements have survived the transition, to a surprising degree,  the production model looks more like the current gasoline version than a new electric vehicle. While the concept was very stylish and had a very spacious cabin, what we’re looking at here is far more traditional.

2025 Ram 1500 Rev - Touchscreen, dash
Photo: RAM
2025 Ram 1500 Rev - Touchscreen, dash

Even inside, we’re on quite familiar territory, from the looks of it. The screen is updated and there is a third unit in front of the passenger seat, but otherwise there’s no radical change. 

The line of the hood suggests that there's a trunk up front, though. Which Ram had no choice but to offer, really, since the electric Ram's rivals, the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Chevrolet Silverado EV, also feature a frunk. 

All in all, the approach is more like Ford's, which used the same exterior design as the regular F-150 for its electric pickup truck, than GM’s, clearly designed to create differentiation. 

We'll see how it turns out. The Ram 1500 Rev is late to the market compared to its rivals. The first deliveries are scheduled for the end of 2024.

2025 Ram 1500 Rev - Front
Photo: RAM
2025 Ram 1500 Rev - Front
Photos:Ram
2025 Ram 1500 Rev pictures
See the complete Gallery

