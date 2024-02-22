• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Ram 1500.

Austin, TX - The Ram 1500 has been updated for 2025, though we're not talking about a new generation of the pickup offered by Stellantis's truck division. Still, one of the changes is the kind you see when a new model is introduced.

In case you didn't know, let us spell it out right quick: the V8 engines are being retired and replaced by a 3.0L inline 6-cylinder known as the Hurricane. With twin turbos, it will be offered in two configurations, each offering more power than the 5.7L V8 Hemi it replaces.

This changes the driving experience, mostly for the better...and a little for the worse (we're talking about you, sound).

In addition to the major switch under the hood, there are design tweaks, the introduction of a new trim and the addition of a new electrical architecture to the models. That last update allows the brand to offer a little more in terms of safety.

2025 Ram 1500 tested Photo: D.Rufiange

The Hurricane engine

Let's start with the obvious: the new engine. The regular unit delivers 420 hp and 468 lb-pi of torque. With the H/O (for high-output) version, the performance jumps to 540 hp and 521 lb-pi of torque.

For comparison, the 5.7L V8 Hemi offered 395 hp and 410 lb-pi of torque. Ram admits there's a slight decrease in towing capacity, but it's minimal. It's 11,580 lb instead of 12,750.

The 3.6L naturally aspirated V6 Pentastar (305 hp and 269 lb-pi of torque) remains available with the two entry-level versions.

On paper, the new engine is more powerful. That's what we found behind the wheel, especially in the H/O trim. More on that later.

2025 Ram 1500, profile Photo: D.Rufiange

Another question that comes up with a new engine like this is reliability. Ram doesn't have the best reputation in this area and the new engine will have to prove itself. To the company's credit, the competition in the American market isn't much better. We were assured that the new engine had been thoroughly tested, including simulating a 10-year life cycle and about 250,000 km of use over an eight-week period.

The only thing that can't be tested is time itself, so we'll just have to wait and see. In the end, time will tell.

2025 Ram 1500, in white Photo: D.Rufiange

The design

You won't have any trouble recognizing the 2025 Ram 1500, because the changes are subtle and evolutionary.

At the front, hawk-eyed folks will notice that the grille has grown... and that the RAM letters have moved from their central position to the top of the opening. These are subtleties, as is the fact that there are eight different grille treatments available to differentiate each model in the catalogue. There are also several new wheel designs.

The big news is the arrival of the Tungsten variant, which positions itself at the top of the hierarchy. It pushes the boundaries of luxury, an area in which Ram has excelled for years. The materials are noble, the presentation is colourful and the surfaces (woodwork, metal applications, leather, etc.) blend beautifully. There are even little touches that let you know you're in a special place. On a Rebel, for example, the seat controls are... on the seats. At the top of the family, they are inside the door, like a Mercedes-Benz.

And let's not forget the message front seats or the Klipsch audio system with its 23 speakers. Yes, twenty-three!

2025 Ram 1500, front Photo: D.Rufiange

Technology: A new electrical architecture

One aspect that is often overlooked when testing new models is the electrical structure, which is crucial. Let's keep it simple.

An electrical architecture makes it possible to offer state-of-the-art features such as over-the-air updates, advanced driver assistance systems and even semi-autonomous driving functions. To make it all work efficiently, you need a structure with enough capacity.

The 2025 Ram 1500 introduces a new architecture called Atlantis. It improves the performance of the Uconnect 5 multimedia system, allowing for faster operations than before. For example, touching one of the touchscreen buttons can expect a response in 0.5 seconds.

The greater capacity of the architecture also allows Ram to offer the Active Driving Assist system, which is a Level 2 semi-autonomous driving. It's not that it was impossible before, but the efficiency might have been less.

In short, by offering a more modern, faster and more efficient electrical structure, the vehicle in turn can do more.

Is it really necessary? There will always be a debate about this kind of technology, but many consumers expect more and more.

Speaking of the semi-autonomous driving system, it was announced that it is now working on 125,000 miles (just over 200,000 km) of roads in Canada and the United States. This is a far cry from the 1.1 million miles of General Motors' Super Cruise system.

Interior of 2025 Ram 1500 Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving The 2025 Ram 1500

With the base version of the Hurricane engine, it can be said that the power is more than adequate. The delivery of this power is very linear. With a trailer behind, it will be OK, but no more. With the H/O configuration, it's much more impressive. Our backs were pressed against the seatback more forcefully during acceleration. With this version, we noticed a less linear delivery. In fact, it's more progressive, which becomes impressive as the engine speed approaches 4,000, 5,000 rpm.

When it comes to overtaking or rapid acceleration from a standstill, the response is characterized by a certain sluggishness. This has become typical these days with the amount of electronics required to manage one system or another.

Note that Ram adds a 3.55 rear axle ratio to the 3.21 and 3.92 already offered. At the end, we provide an overview of the availability of each.

Finally, a word about the steering. Due to the reduced weight at the front (we're talking about 90 pounds), the suspension had to be recalibrated and the steering revised. The latter is lighter than ever and incredibly pleasant; this Ram 1500 is effortlessly maneuverable.

Oh, the oversized mirrors you see on the Rebel version are an annoyance. They prevent us from seeing some vehicles in curves, and in the long run, you risk taking out a few cyclists along the way. I'd look for another solution.

Multimedia screen of 2025 Ram 1500 Photo: D.Rufiange

Pricing for the 2025 Ram 1500

Here are the prices for each variant in Canada. All are 4x4.

- Ram 1500 Tradesman Double Cab: $59,445

- Ram 1500 Tradesman crew cab: $60,945

- Ram 1500 Big Horn Double Cab: $62,945

- Ram 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab: $64,445

- Ram 1500 Sport Crew Cab: $74.945

- Ram 1500 Rebel Crew Cab: $76.945

- Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab: $81.445

- Ram 1500 Limited Crew Cab: $93.945

- Ram 1500 Tungsten Crew Cab: $106,945

The all-new 2025 Ram 1500, data cluster Photo: D.Rufiange

When it comes to possible engine combinations, it's pretty simple. With the Tradesman and Big Horn variants, you get the 3.6L V-6 Pentastar. The regular version of the inline-6 is available as an option.

Sport, Rebel and Laramie models get the regular inline-6. On Limited (and Limited Longhorn) and Tungsten models, it's the high-output version.

It's also relatively simple in terms of final drive ratios.

- 3.21: Standard on Tradesman and Big Horn models. Not available on the others.

- 3.55: Standard on Sport and Laramie, optional on Tradesman and Big Horn.

- 3.92: Standard on Rebel, Limited and Tungsten models, optional on Tradesman, Big Horn, Sport and Laramie models.

Of course, there is a difference in power delivery depending on the final drive ratio.

Exterior design of 2025 Ram 1500 Photo: D.Rufiange

The final word

We could go on for a long time describing the equipment of each version, examining the cabin and bed configurations, etc. The aim here was to focus on Ram's new engine, which is promising. That said, the engine will need to prove it can deliver reliable performance.

It will also be interesting to see the reaction of customers. We will have the opportunity to come back to you with more comprehensive tests of the different variants.

Strong points: Power is there

Power is there Light and pleasant steering

Light and pleasant steering Comfort remains a benchmark Weak points: Missing V8 sound

Missing V8 sound Reliability to be proven

Reliability to be proven Slightly reduced towing capacity

Logo of 2025 Ram 1500 Photo: D.Rufiange

