Ram is making significant changes to its 2025 Ram 1500 pickup truck. While it's not an entirely new generation, the changes are substantial enough to make it feel like a whole new model.

Under the hood

Certainly the most significant change is the swapping out of the 5.7L V8 Hemi engine in favour of the 6-cylinder inline Hurricane. This 3.0L turbocharged engine will deliver more power than the outgoing V8 while improving fuel efficiency (says Ram; exact figures are still to come).

Two versions of this engine will be available. A traditional configuration will produce 420 hp and 469 lb-ft of torque, while a High Output (H/O) variant will deliver 540 hp and 521 lb-ft of torque. The offering has a third option, the proven 3.6L V6 Pentastar, will also be in the lineup.

All engines work with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Capacity won't be significantly affected either, as the Ram 1500 with the Hurricane engine will be able to tow 11,580 lb and carry 2,300 lb in the bed.

The 2025 Ram 1500, interior Photo: Ram

Inside

There are other substantial changes here too. Namely, better screens and higher-quality materials and finishing, improving what was already a benchmark in the segment.

The instrument cluster is now a 12.3-inch display, while over to the right sits a 14.5-inch screen integrating the UConnect5 multimedia system. For the first time in the segment, front passengers get their own screen, a 10.75-inch display on which can be accessed a whole range of information (that won't be visible from the driver's seat, of course).

Interestingly, there are TWO wireless charging pads for smartphones. Equipment will be rich (depending on the versions), and features like a digital rearview mirror and a head-up display are on the options list. Those who prefer to control everything from their phone can even use it as an access key.

The 2025 Ram 1500, front Photo: Ram

The 2025 Ram 1500 trims

The Ram 1500 offering will include seven versions, including a new high-end model called Tungsten. Starting from the base, we have the Tradesman, Big/Horn Lone Star, Laramie, Rebel, Limited Longhorn and Limited models. Prices are yet to be announced and will be revealed as the variants arrive. The first are expected in the first quarter of 2024, while the Hurricane H/O-engine variant debuts in the last quarter. At the same time, there will be the all-electric 1500 REV variant entering the picture - but that's another story.

The 2025 Ram 1500, three-quarters rear Photo: Ram

More stuff you want to know

As mentioned, the abundance of information when it comes to a pickup truck is staggering. Here are a few other key points that caught our attention.

Aesthetically, numerous small changes are coming. We'll have a chance to revisit them at the model's launch.

The 2025 Ram 1500 will be equipped with a 2-kW system with plugs inside the bed, similar to Ford's Pro Power Onboard approach. This can be used for plugging in devices, a TV and more.

Ram has also designed a new high-torque rear axle to enhance the performance of models equipped with the 3.0L Hurricane H/O engine. Available in both two- and four-wheel drive configurations, a traditional open differential or an optional electronic locking rear differential will automatically distribute torque between the rear wheels to maximize traction to each wheel. An optional electronic rear differential lock will allow the driver to lock or unlock the differential as needed, improving the vehicle's traction when required.

The 2025 Ram 1500, second row of seats Photo: Ram

The new Tungsten version will come in an Indigo/Sea Salt interior with new dual-texture metallic accents (platinum/partially glossy) with diamond knurling, suede headliner, A and B pillars and sun visor screens. You'll also find heated and ventilated Natura Plus leather seats with 24-way power adjustments, including memory position and massage functions. The seats offer power lumbar support and four-way power-adjustable headrests.

A Tungsten emblem placed on the centre console with inlaid metal letters and diamond knurling will enhance the presentation. The vehicle identification number will also be clearly visible.

And that's not all. Ram is also announcing a new plug-in hybrid version, the Ramcharger. A brilliant use of a name from the past. Who could have imagined that nameplate would find its way to a model like this PHEV pickup.

Here by the way is all you want to know about the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger.