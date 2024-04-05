• Toyota shares a new image and more details about the 2025 4Runner.

Toyota had already shared an image showing part of the next-gen 2025 4Runner coming to market this year. The automaker has now posted another image as well as a short video. In the doing, we also now know when the SUV will be unveiled, officially.

That’s going to happen on April 9. And Auto123 will be hand in San Diego for the pulling of the sheet off the vehicle.

Glimpse of 2025 Toyota 4Runner | Photo: Toyota

Toyota has also shared a few more tidbits about the 2025 4Runner, most notably that the model will still feature a power-sliding rear window.

This new image also provides a first look inside. Not surprisingly, the design signature carries the DNA of the Tacoma pickup truck, with which the 4Runner shares its platform. Among other elements is a 14-inch screen on the centre console and two-tone upholstery.

One important detail yet to be teased, shared, confirmed or even hinted at, is what powertrain(s) the new 4Runner is getting. Will it welcome the Tacoma's two 4-cylinders, or will Toyota try a more traditional approach with a 4-cylinder and a V6?

Either way, expect impressive off-road capabilities - Toyota has a reputation to uphold with its 4Runner.

Stay tuned for a lot more details next week.