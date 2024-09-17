• The future 2025 Toyota bZ3C will be equipped with Chinese technology developed by BYD.

The upcoming Toyota bZ3C EV will feature components sourced almost exclusively from Chinese manufacturer BYD (Build Your Dream). According to the CarNewsChina website, Toyota's second all-electric model will use BYD electronic components.

Images released by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) show that the very Prius-like SUV will remain virtually unchanged from its presentation at the Beijing Motor Show earlier this year.

BYD engine and batteries

CarNewsChina reports that the SUV will be equipped with a single 200-kW electric motor, supplied by Fudi Power, a subsidiary of BYD. The battery powering the bZ3C will be of the LFP (lithium-ion-phosphate) type, and will be manufactured by Fin Dreams, BYD's battery production division. This is the same factory that manufactures the Blade batteries used by Tesla for its Model Ys produced at the company’s Berlin plant.

Although Toyota has yet to publish official figures, the bZ3C's range is expected to be between 500 and 600 km according to the Chinese cycle (which is 20 to 30 percent more generous than the North American standard).

According to MIIT, the dimensions of the bZ3C are 4,780 mm (length), 1,886 mm (width) and 1,510 mm (height), for a total weight of 1,920 kg. Buyers will be able to choose between 18- or 21-inch low-resistance wheels, as well as an optional windshield-mounted Lidar system, presumably intended to enhance autonomous driving capabilities.

Design inspired by the Toyota Prius and C-HR

The design of the bZ3C is strongly reminiscent of the latest-generation Toyota Prius. At the rear, a “C”-shaped light bar crosses the tailgate to join the side panels, while a pronounced spoiler reinforces the SUV's sporty appearance, also recalling the C-HR.

Although no official images of the interior have been shared, photos taken at the Beijing Motor Show last April reveal sporty red upholstery, with a steering wheel and driver screen similar to those on the Toyota bZ4X.

One notable difference is the floating multimedia screen, which helps to clear the center console by repositioning the wireless charging station and cup holders.

The bZ3C, an evolution in the electric SUV market

No information was included in the homologation documents concerning the bZ3X model, the bZ3C's big brother that was presented simultaneously at the Beijing Motor Show. The bZ3X is expected to be a competitor of EVs like the Kia EV9.

According to CarNewsChina, production of the bZ3C will begin in China in the fourth quarter of 2024, and it is scheduled to go on sale there in 2025. Whether the bZ3C will be exclusively reserved for the Chinese market remains to be confirmed.

A global impact and future collaborations

Toyota is also reportedly considering collaborating with BYD to integrate their plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technology into the next-generation Toyota RAV4, according to numerous rumours. The association between Toyota and BYD marks a new stage in the transition to electric vehicles. With the bZ3C, Toyota is poised to tackle the electric SUV market, dominated by competitors such as the Tesla Model Y. This collaboration demonstrates Toyota's determination to remain competitive in a rapidly changing market, while taking advantage of BYD's advanced technology to refine its electric offering.

