2025 Toyota GR86 Hakone Special Edition Coming in Limited Numbers

Toyota GR86 Hakone 2025 | Photo: Toyota
  • EPA Category: Sports Car
    Derek Boshouwers
     There will be only 860 units of the Ridge Green-coloured GR86 Hakone built for North America, with 30 reserved for Canada.

    Toyota has announced a new, very limited edition of its GR86 coming for 2025. Only 860 units of the 2025 Toyota GR86 Hakone special edition will be produced for North America, and only 30 of those are earmarked for Canada.

    In case you’re wondering, the name for this edition is taken from the Hakone Turnpike in Japan, a picturesque 16-km stretch of road some 100 km from Tokyo.

    Toyota GR86 Hakone 2025, avant
    Toyota GR86 Hakone 2025, avant | Photo: Toyota
    Toyota GR86 Hakone 2025, de profil
    Toyota GR86 Hakone 2025, de profil | Photo: Toyota

    Of the 860 units being produced for North America, 30 are coming north of the border, and all of those will be equipped with a manual gearbox.

    The 2025 Toyota GR86 Hakone special edition is expected at Toyota dealers this coming fall; we should learn pricing for the variant closer to launch.

    Toyota GR86 Hakone 2025, intérieur
    Toyota GR86 Hakone 2025, intérieur | Photo: Toyota
    Toyota GR86 Hakone 2025, levier de changement de vitesse
    Toyota GR86 Hakone 2025, levier de changement de vitesse | Photo: Toyota

    Toyota GR86 Hakone 2025, trois quarts arrière
    Toyota GR86 Hakone 2025, trois quarts arrière | Photo: Toyota
    Toyota GR86 Hakone 2025, arrière
    Toyota GR86 Hakone 2025, arrière | Photo: Toyota
    Toyota GR86 Hakone 2025, diffuseur
    Toyota GR86 Hakone 2025, diffuseur | Photo: Toyota
    Toyota GR86 Hakone 2025, écusson Hakone
    Toyota GR86 Hakone 2025, écusson Hakone | Photo: Toyota
    Toyota GR86 Hakone 2025, trois quarts avant
    Toyota GR86 Hakone 2025, trois quarts avant | Photo: Toyota
