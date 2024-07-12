Toyota has announced a new, very limited edition of its GR86 coming for 2025. Only 860 units of the 2025 Toyota GR86 Hakone special edition will be produced for North America, and only 30 of those are earmarked for Canada.

In case you’re wondering, the name for this edition is taken from the Hakone Turnpike in Japan, a picturesque 16-km stretch of road some 100 km from Tokyo.

Of the 860 units being produced for North America, 30 are coming north of the border, and all of those will be equipped with a manual gearbox.

The 2025 Toyota GR86 Hakone special edition is expected at Toyota dealers this coming fall; we should learn pricing for the variant closer to launch.

