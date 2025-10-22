Toyota will be a headliner at the 2025 SEMA show with an adventured-minded Nasu edition of its reworked 2026 Corolla Cross. This concept retains the mechanical components of the production model, but stylistically, it's another story.

As a reminder, the SEMA show is held annually in Las Vegas and brings together the many players in the automotive aftermarket sector. This year, the event will be held from November 4 to 7. As is tradition, automakers, including Toyota, take the opportunity to present design studies or prototypes.

For the 2025 edition of the show, Toyota is presenting a more adventurous version of its Corolla Cross subcompact SUV. Right off the bat, it's important to know that the Nasu name was not chosen randomly. Nasu is a mountain in Japan. It thus ties into both Toyota's country of origin and the outdoor theme the new variant is designed under.

| Photo: Toyota

A very specific look

Stylistically, the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Nasu Edition is a real eye-catcher. We note the presence of a hood scoop and fog lights. The purple wrap, inspired by the literal meaning of the word "nasu" (eggplant), also stands out.

Other additions include rock sliders, roof basket, modified articulating roof rack, custom drawer system and a slide-mounted refrigerator in the rear compartment.

We also note that the wheels are mounted on Toyo Open Country A/T III all-terrain tires.

| Photo: Toyota

In collaboration with the SPAD team

The 2026 Corolla Cross Nasu concept was developed in partnership with Toyota's Service Parts and Accessories Development (SPAD) team. This division, which specializes in creating accessories, used computer-aided design (CAD), 3D printing, CNC machining and multi-site assembly to bring this project to life.

The Nasu Edition is accompanied by a downhill bike. This is a nod to junior mountain biking world champion Asa Vermette.

Under the hood, a hybrid powertrain

While the 2026 Corolla Cross Nasu Edition gets a completely revised look, it retains the production model's mechanical components. Under its hood is the Corolla Cross’ hybrid powertrain, which comprises a 2.0L 4-cylinder Atkinson-cycle engine paired with three electric motors and develops a total output of 196 hp. The vehicle is equipped with the all-wheel-drive system.

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota