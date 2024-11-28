Toyota today presented the GR Supra A90 Final Edition, a last exclusive version of its famous sports car, to be limited to just 300 units for Japan and Europe only.

With a more powerful engine, sharpened chassis and race car-inspired design, this edition marks the end of the current generation of the GR Supra, introduced in 2019.

The Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition, three-quarters rear | Photo: Toyota

Enhanced performance

Under the hood, the GR Supra A90 Final Edition features a BMW-sourced 3.0L turbocharged in-line 6-cylinder engine, with output boosted to 429 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. Compared with the standard version, this edition gains 94 horses thanks to a revised air intake, a low-back-pressure catalytic converter and optimized engine tuning.

A 6-speed manual transmission transmits power to the rear wheels, while an improved active rear differential and an anti-dirt plate in the oil sump ensure optimum performance, even on the racetrack.

Toyota promises an exceptional sound from the Akrapovic titanium exhaust system.

Race-inspired chassis

KW suspension with adjustable shock absorbers, reinforced stabilizer bars and increased camber ensure exemplary handling, inherited from the GT4 version of the GR Supra.

The lightweight 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels are shod with ultra-sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

For braking, Toyota opts for drilled floating discs, high-friction Brembo brake pads and stainless-steel hoses.

The Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition, spoiler | Photo: Toyota

The Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition, wheel | Photo: Toyota

Bolder design

Visually, the GR Supra A90 Final Edition displays a resolutely aggressive style. It features a carbon-fibre gooseneck rear spoiler, vented hood, revised diffuser with aerodynamic ducks and tailpipes with an “afterburner” design.

Inside, Recaro Podium CF carbon-fibre bucket seats are upholstered in Alcantara. The bright red driver's seat contrasts with the sober black of the rest of the cabin, enriched by touches of carbon-fibre.

The Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition, interior | Photo: Toyota

The Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition, seats | Photo: Toyota

An upgrade

At the same time, Toyota is offering upgrades for the standard versions of the GR Supra for 2026, christened “Lightweight Evo” in Europe and “Track Edition” in Australia. These models benefit from a revised chassis, reinforced suspension and an improved differential. The engine retains its 382 hp, but offers an even more precise ride thanks to a new power steering adjustment and larger Brembo brake discs.

Availability

Orders for the GR Supra A90 Final Edition and Lightweight Evo will begin in January 2025 in Europe, with deliveries scheduled for the spring. Other markets, such as Japan and Australia, will follow a gradual roll-out.

Even after production ends, the GR Supra will continue to shine in the world of motorsport. And Toyota has confirmed that a new generation is in development, though no release date has been announced as yet. The outgoing GR Supra was introduced in 2019, and received minor updates in 2020 and 2022.

In North America

In North America, the 2025 GR Supra arrived in the summer, marking the end of the 2.0L 4-cylinder engine. It remains to be seen whether the North American model will receive some of the aforementioned updates for the 2026 model-year.

Toyota has said that even once production of the A90 GR Supra has ended, the model will live on in various motorsport activities.